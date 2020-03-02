Before Paul Renaud had brain surgery, he struggled to write his own name, eat soup or thread a fish hook.
The Grants Pass resident suffered from essential tremor — uncontrollable shaking that primarily affected his right side.
Renaud lived with the debilitating condition for about 20 years as his symptoms gradually got worse. Then he decided to undergo innovative surgery at Oregon Health & Science University in Portland.
Dr. Kim Burchiel, one of the nation’s leading deep brain stimulation surgeons, implanted electrodes in Renaud’s brain. Once the electrodes were activated, Renaud’s shaking stopped.
“It’s amazing. It’s incredible,” he said.
A new technique that became available in the past three years uses directional electrodes that more precisely target the area of the brain causing essential tremor. The targeted approach minimizes side effects like slurred speech, Burchiel said.
“What we’re doing with essential tremor is new,” he said. “The way that we are deploying this technology could change the game for people living with ET.”
With the help of high-resolution scans before and during the operation, OHSU surgeons do the procedure while patients are asleep under anesthesia. Compared to brain surgery done while a patient is awake, the process is less stressful for patients and results in highly accurate electrode placement, according to an OHSU study.
A former orthopedic surgeon who retired 24 years ago, Renaud said he was probably more willing to consider surgery than the average person because of his career experience. He and his wife began noticing the tremor several years after he retired.
Renaud took medication for the condition, but it lowered his blood pressure and heart rate, leading to problems like dizziness. His search for a more effective alternative led him to medical programs at Standford, and then OHSU.
He underwent surgery in September 2019 at OHSU. Coin-sized pieces of his skull were removed for the electrode insertion, then plastic plugs closed the holes.
Renaud had a generator implanted under the skin of his chest to power the electrodes. He uses an app on his iPod to control the electrodes, turning them off at night while he’s sleeping so his brain doesn’t become too used to the stimulation.
“I feel like a cyborg. You know, I’m permanently attached to technology now. I think that’s a small price to pay for the benefits,” he said.
With the electrodes turned off, Renaud is like a typical essential tremor patient. When he attempts to draw a circle with his right hand, the result is a ragged, zig-zagging loop.
Once he turns the electrodes back on, Renaud can smoothly draw a circle and sign his own name. In the past, he had resorted to signing his name with his left hand. Writing on a computer keyboard or using a cellphone keypad was difficult, leading to a stream of typos.
An avid fly fisherman, Renaud had trouble threading hooks and tying flies.
The shaking would interrupt his attempt to photograph wildflowers while walking the Cathedral Hills trail system near his Grants Pass home.
“The most frustrating thing was when I would try to repair something like a cabinet drawer,” said Renaud, a skilled woodworker. “I couldn’t hold the screwdriver still. That got to be very frustrating. My wife would ask me to do a ‘honey-do,’ and she wouldn’t know how frustrating it was for me.”
Dr. Delaram Safarpour, a neurologist and co-director of the Deep Brain Stimulation program at OHSU, said by the time patients are referred for surgery, they sometimes have deteriorated so much they can no longer feed themselves.
“They are at the point where their tremor is really affecting their quality of life,” she said.
Good candidates for surgery include people who are experiencing negative side effects from medication or those whose symptoms aren’t controlled by medication, she said.
Younger people diagnosed with essential tremor also can be good candidates. Because alcohol can ease the shaking, some patients are at risk of developing alcoholism if they self-medicate by drinking, Safarpour said.
Patients need to be thoroughly evaluated to make sure they have either essential tremor or Parkinson’s disease.
Both cause shaking, but electrodes target different parts of the brain for each condition, Safarpour said.
Renaud said he wants to help spread the word about how surgery can change the lives of people with the condition. Renaud said he still gets teary-eyed when he remembers a technician turning on the electrodes for the first time — stilling the shaking and giving him back control of his own body for the first time in years.
“I get emotional when I talk about it. It felt really good,” he said.
For more information about essential tremor, Parkinson’s disease and treatment options at OHSU, visit ohsu.edu/brain-institute/essential-tremor.
