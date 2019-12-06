A citizen petition to allow the use of electric motors on North and South Twin lakes has been submitted to the Oregon State Marine Board. If accepted, the motor use would be restricted to slow-no wake speed.

Use of the slow-speed motors would allow operators with limited mobility — including the elderly and handicapped — to access all parts of the lake for fishing and recreation, according to the petition.

The lakes, 40 miles southwest of Bend, are volcanic craters formed 20,000 years ago, and today serve as popular fishing spots.

The State Marine Board is soliciting written comments on the petition, submitted by Gerald Gerdes. Public comments will be accepted until 5 p.m. on Jan.8 and can be submitted by email to osmb.rulemaking@oregon.gov.

Comments can also be submitted by U.S. mail to Jennifer Cooper, Administrative Rules Coordinator, Oregon State Marine Board, 435 Commercial St. NE, Suite 400, Salem OR 97301. Comments made via phone won’t be accepted.

— Bulletin staff report