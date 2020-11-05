Nafisa Fai leads Jeff Hindley in the election for the Washington County Commission District 1 with 58.2% of the vote compared to Hindley's 41.2%, respectively, unofficial voting results Tuesday showed.
When asked about the unofficial results, Fai replied, "I feel pretty optimistic about the results. I want to say thank you so much to the voters of District 1."
She also thanked Hindley for "running an admirable clean campaign."
"This is my first time running for office … I couldn't have asked for a better opponent," said Fai. "You're a man of integrity and a good heart. I really appreciate you staying true to yourself."
Fai told Oregon Public Broadcasting she would be the first ever Black American and first ever Muslim American to serve on the Washington County Commission.
The unofficial results show Fai 17 percentage points ahead of Hindley.
"We phone banked, (and) we got the endorsements that we needed to fundraise," said Fai. "We made over 29,000 phone calls to the voters …. More importantly, I was running a community mobilizing campaign…. Whether they vote for me or for Jeff."
Whoever wins the election for the district, which stretches from Beaverton to Aloha, will replace Dick Schouten, who has occupied the seat on the five-member board for 20 years and ran unsuccessfully for an open seat in the Oregon Senate.
Fai has been self-employed since 2017 as the director of the Pan African Planning Group.
After she earned a bachelor's degree from Portland State University in 2010, she was a diversity and quality improvement consultant for the Multnomah County Health Department from 2010 to 2014, and a program manager for the Portland nonprofit Upstream Public Health from 2014 to 2017.
Fai sits on the advisory committee for Clean Water Services, the agency in charge of wastewater and stormwater treatment in urban Washington County — the county commissioners are the agency's governing board — and the state Maternal Mortality and Morbidity Review Committee. Gov. Kate Brown appointed her to the latter panel, which advises the state Public Health Division.
Fai, who came to the United States when her family fled war-torn Somalia as refugees, lives in Aloha with her husband Sam and two children.
Hindley has worked for more than 20 years in Yamhill County government, currently as a supervisor for at-risk youth in the juvenile detention center in McMinnville. He sits on a couple of Washington County boards: Homeless Plan Advisory Committee and Rural Roads Operations and Maintenance Advisory Committee.
Hindley, 51, lives in Beaverton with his wife Tabitha, a registered nurse. They have two children, 20 and 26.
He earned a bachelor's degree in organizational leadership from Columbia Southern University, an online institution based in Orange Beach, Ala., and a master's in theological studies from Multnomah University. He is working on a graduate certificate in public administration from the University of Virginia.
