Deschutes County Commissioner Democratic primary
Phil Chang: 84.86%
Greg Bryant: 10.79%
Ron Boozell: 3.47%
Deschutes County Commissioner Republican primary
Phil Henderson: 98.34%
Redmond Fire and Rescue District local option levy
Yes: 65.69%
No: 34.31%
La Pine Park & Recreation District local option levy
Yes: 41.73%
No: 58.27%
Black Butte Ranch Service District local option levy
Yes: 75.86%
No: 24.14%
Jefferson County Commissioner position 2
Kim Schmith: 44.33%
Wayne Fording: 34.08%
Kenneth Bicart: 21.35%
Jefferson County transient room tax increase
Yes: 41.56%
No: 58.44%
Oregon Secretary of State Democratic primary
Mark Hass: 35.96%
Shemia Fagan: 35.55%
Jamie McLeod-Skinner: 27.73%
Oregon Secretary of State Republican primary
Kim Thatcher: 85.33%
Dave Stauffer: 13.69%
U.S. Representative, 2nd district Democratic primary
Alex Spenser: 32.17%
Jack Howard: 8.27%
John Holm: 8.11%
Nick Heuertz: 30.93%
Chris Vaughn: 18.24%
U.S. Representative, 2nd district Republican primary
Cliff Bentz: 30.89%
Mark Roberts: 1.12%
Knute Buehler: 22.33%
Kenneth Medenbach: 0.22%
Jeff Smith: 2.13%
Travis Fager: 3.59%
Justin Livingston: 1.13%
Jimmy Crumpacker: 18.10%
Glenn Carey: 0.24%
David Campbell: 0.35%
Jason Atkinson: 19.51%
State Representative, 53rd district Democratic primary
Emerson Levy: 98.68%
State Representative, 53rd district Republican primary
Jack Zika: 99.11%
State Representative, 54th district Democratic primary
Jason Kropf: 99%
State Representative, 54th district Republican primary
Cheri Helt: 97.92%
State Representative, 55th district Democratic primary
Barbara Fontaine: 96.69%
State Representative, 55th district Republican primary
Vikki Breese-Iverson: 99.36%
State Representative, 59th district Democratic primary
Arlene Burns: 80.17%
Tyler Gabriel: 17.23%
State Representative, 59th district Republican primary
Daniel Bonham: 99.51%
State Senator, 27th district Democratic primary
Eileen Kiely: 99.04%
State Senator, 27th district Republican primary
Tim Knopp: 98.87%
State Senator, 28th district Democratic primary
Hugh Palcic: 97.01%
State Senator, 28th district Republican primary
Dennis Linthicum: 99.05%
Judge of the Oregon Supreme Court, position 1
Thomas Balmer: 71.42%
Van Pounds: 28.18%
Judge of the Oregon Court of Appeals, position 11
Joel Devore: 58.10%
Kyle Krohn: 41.51%
Deschutes County Circuit Court Judge position 5
Randy Miller: 99.06%
Deschutes County Circuit Court Judge position 7
Alison Emerson: 99.12%
