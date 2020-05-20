Election
By mail or by car: This is how it’s done in Oregon

Deschutes County Commissioner Democratic primary

Phil Chang: 84.86%

Greg Bryant: 10.79%

Ron Boozell: 3.47%

Deschutes County Commissioner Republican primary

Phil Henderson: 98.34%

Redmond Fire and Rescue District local option levy

Yes: 65.69%

No: 34.31%

La Pine Park & Recreation District local option levy

Yes: 41.73%

No: 58.27%

Black Butte Ranch Service District local option levy

Yes: 75.86%

No: 24.14%

Jefferson County Commissioner position 2

Kim Schmith: 44.33%

Wayne Fording: 34.08%

Kenneth Bicart: 21.35%

Jefferson County transient room tax increase

Yes: 41.56%

No: 58.44%

Oregon Secretary of State Democratic primary

Mark Hass: 35.96%

Shemia Fagan: 35.55%

Jamie McLeod-Skinner: 27.73%

Oregon Secretary of State Republican primary

Kim Thatcher: 85.33%

Dave Stauffer: 13.69%

U.S. Representative, 2nd district Democratic primary

Alex Spenser: 32.17%

Jack Howard: 8.27%

John Holm: 8.11%

Nick Heuertz: 30.93%

Chris Vaughn: 18.24%

U.S. Representative, 2nd district Republican primary

Cliff Bentz: 30.89%

Mark Roberts: 1.12%

Knute Buehler: 22.33%

Kenneth Medenbach: 0.22%

Jeff Smith: 2.13%

Travis Fager: 3.59%

Justin Livingston: 1.13%

Jimmy Crumpacker: 18.10%

Glenn Carey: 0.24%

David Campbell: 0.35%

Jason Atkinson: 19.51%

State Representative, 53rd district Democratic primary

Emerson Levy: 98.68%

State Representative, 53rd district Republican primary

Jack Zika: 99.11%

State Representative, 54th district Democratic primary

Jason Kropf: 99%

State Representative, 54th district Republican primary

Cheri Helt: 97.92%

State Representative, 55th district Democratic primary

Barbara Fontaine: 96.69%

State Representative, 55th district Republican primary

Vikki Breese-Iverson: 99.36%

State Representative, 59th district Democratic primary

Arlene Burns: 80.17%

Tyler Gabriel: 17.23%

State Representative, 59th district Republican primary

Daniel Bonham: 99.51%

State Senator, 27th district Democratic primary

Eileen Kiely: 99.04%

State Senator, 27th district Republican primary

Tim Knopp: 98.87%

State Senator, 28th district Democratic primary

Hugh Palcic: 97.01%

State Senator, 28th district Republican primary

Dennis Linthicum: 99.05%

Judge of the Oregon Supreme Court, position 1

Thomas Balmer: 71.42%

Van Pounds: 28.18%

Judge of the Oregon Court of Appeals, position 11

Joel Devore: 58.10%

Kyle Krohn: 41.51%

Deschutes County Circuit Court Judge position 5

Randy Miller: 99.06%

Deschutes County Circuit Court Judge position 7

Alison Emerson: 99.12%

