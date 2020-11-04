WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign said Wednesday that it would launch a legal blitz to try to halt vote-counting in Pennsylvania and Michigan, would seek a recount in Wisconsin and challenged the handling of ballots in Georgia, threatening to draw out the final results of the razor-thin White House contest.
The campaign’s aggressive legal posture while the presidential race remains unresolved underscored how the close margins in key states have raised the stakes for litigation over which ballots will count. It comes after Trump, who has repeatedly made unsubstantiated claims of fraud in the election, pledged to get the courts to determine its outcome.
Democrats said they were unfazed by what they said was legal posturing by the president’s campaign. They said they were well-prepared to fend off any lawsuits or appeals.
Legal experts noted that Trump cannot simply seek the Supreme Court’s intervention in the election and stop the counting of ballots.
There is no routine review of election results at the high court, and its most consequential election case — Bush v. Gore, which effectively determined the outcome of the 2000 presidential race — did not arrive there for about a month.
The court’s power is constrained, and justices can entertain only specific constitutional questions that have risen from lower courts or where they have original jurisdiction. A direct appeal from the president to intervene in an election does not count under these rules.
“You can’t bring a case directly to the Supreme Court in an election dispute. … And there’s no legal cause of action that says, ‘Stop the count and declare me the winner,’” said Joshua Douglas, a professor at the University of Kentucky’s Rosenberg College of Law.
