Levy/sipe

Democrat Emerson Levy, left, and Republican Michael Sipe. The two are running for state House District 53.

 Submitted photos

Fewer than 300 votes separate the two candidates for state representative in House District 53, based on incomplete ballot counts, which has left the race without a clear winner. 

Preliminary, unofficial results reported by Deschutes County shortly after 2:30 a.m. on Nov. 9 put Democrat Emerson Levy ahead of Republican Michael Sipe by just 278 votes. Sipe has not conceded.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

541-633-2160

akaminski@bendbulletin.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.