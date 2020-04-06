With other proposed taxes like a City of Bend transportation bond pulled from the May ballot due to the coronavirus pandemic, Redmond Fire & Rescue District is forging ahead with a levy that would raise $5 million over five years.
Chief Ken Kehmna said there wasn’t much choice: the money is needed.
“Yes, it was a big decision,” Kehmna said. “But the thing I tell everyone is, before all of this, it was already a big decision for us to go to the voters. If we didn’t have to go, we wouldn’t go. This isn’t discretionary in any way for us. I’m afraid we just can’t wait any longer. We have to do this now.”
The district is asking voters in the May 19 election to approve a new tax of 27 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value. That increase, plus the $1.75 per $1,000 in assessed value district taxpayers already pay, would bring the district in line with the state average for fire districts with local option levies in place, according to Kehmna.
For a home valued at $200,000 — near the average for Redmond — the owner would pay $4.50 more per year under the proposed levy.
Redmond Fire & Rescue has 60 staff members and an average annual budget of around $10 million. But calls for service have increased 30% over the past six years and the district’s board expects the upward trend to continue, given the rapid growth of the Redmond area and its aging population.
Static revenue and increasing operations costs have led the district to adopt budgets for the past two years that contain significant deficits.
“Things have gotten more expensive to operate and this is really designed to keep what we currently have,” Kehmna said.
If the levy passes, new revenue would pay for some new equipment, though only critical life-saving equipment, Kehmna said. The district’s cardiac defibrillators and monitors and CPR compression machines (which cost around $25,000 each) are nearing the end of their lifespans and will soon need to be replaced.
Last year, the district received 5,999 calls for service. About 85% required a medical response, and of those around 60% required an “advanced” response, such as providing medication or starting an IV — procedures that used to be done only in the ER.
Before the outbreak of COVID-19, the district planned a major campaign to reach voters, heavy on door-knocking and face-to-face contact in public spaces.
“I’ll be honest, we had a fairly robust plan in place to go out and meet the public and share with them what is going on. Our entire plan was to be in front of people with this issue.
With the outreach plan scuttled by stay-at-home orders and social distancing, Kehmna touts endorsements from leaders like Deschutes County Sheriff Shane Nelson, as well as the Redmond Chamber of Commerce and Redmond City Council, both of which unanimously passed resolutions endorsing the levy.
“We’re kinda keeping our fingers crossed and hoping for the best,” Kehmna said. “We’re hoping that people understand that we wouldn’t have asked if we didn’t think we needed to.”
The voter registration deadline for the May 19 election is April 28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.