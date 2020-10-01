Nine candidates are competing for three Redmond City Council seats in the Nov. 3 election. The top three vote-getters earn a seat.
The Bulletin is publishing three separate Redmond City Council candidate profile articles, with three contenders in each article. These candidates have been sorted alphabetically by last name.
Ed Fitch
Ed Fitch, 69, hasn't held elected office in Redmond since he served as mayor from 1999-2001. But Fitch, a longtime attorney, felt called to seek a city council seat, partially to fix what perceives as a divisive, secretive governing body.
"I think the council has to focus on solutions, rather than each other," Fitch said. "Last time I was mayor, it was a divisive council at the beginning, but by the end, I think we were (better)."
In particular, Fitch was upset about the sudden appointment of city councilor Albert Calderon in May. Former councilor Joe Centanni's resignation was kept secret from the public for too long, and much of the council didn't have a say in Calderon's appointment, Fitch said.
If elected to city council, Fitch would push for the development of two projects on Redmond's east side: an expansion of Central Oregon Community College's Redmond branch and a business park on the former Juniper Golf Course land.
"I think that would be very marketable and beneficial to the community," he said of developing the old golf course land.
Fitch also wants the city to preserve land on Redmond's east side for a future U.S. Highway 97 bypass around south Redmond. He doesn't want that part of Redmond to become the traffic nightmare that the stretch of Highway 97 in far-north Bend, near Cascade Village, has become.
“When that highway becomes impossible because of the amount of traffic, we have a preserved corridor to relocate 97 in a reasonable fashion, rather than being left high and dry," Fitch said.
Camden King
Camden King, a 12-year incumbent on the Redmond City Council, believes he has two distinguishing aspects compared to the other eight candidates.
First, he has lots of institutional knowledge of Redmond, not just from serving on the city council for over a decade, but because his family has lived in the area for about 100 years, he said. But King — a high school math instructor at Redmond Proficiency Academy — also has a drive to try new ideas and push Redmond into the future in areas such as housing and business development, he said.
"I don’t fear doing things differently, I worry about being stale and staying the same," King, 52, said. "I love this place. I think there's still work to be done."
One thing that King wants to change in Redmond is housing affordability. He has many possible, piecemeal solutions to build more affordable housing and lower rents in the city. There is no "single magic bullet" to fix the housing crisis, he remarked.
These plans include adding more land to the city limits to increase housing inventory, creating tax incentives for developers and updating city code to allow for a variety of housing, he said.
“Bring (housing prices) down a bit, so people working on minimum wage or $20 per hour can also afford a home," King said. "What are you going to do, commute out from east of Prineville?”
King also approves of the city council and state's joint plan to revamp the stretch of U.S. Highway 97 that travels through south Redmond, using a proposed urban renewal district and adding more stop lights.
"We can create a feeling of intimacy and a small-town boulevard feel, increase access points, and increase flow to help businesses thrive," King said.
Michael Kusinska
Michael Kusinska, 67, has approved of nearly everything the Redmond City Council has worked on in recent years — in particular, how it has prepared the city for future growth. If elected, he would continue those processes, he said.
“The city’s got everything covered," said Kusinska, who's been on Redmond's city planning commission for 22 months. "The master plans have been put together will move the city forward through 2040."
Kusinska — who is also the chairman of the Deschutes County Republican Party — said his time working behind the scenes for Redmond's planning commission gives him more institutional knowledge.
"I understand the future for Redmond, unlike some of the other candidates on the left that have no clue," he said. "They’re just spouting their own personal opinion."
Kusinska is a retired project manager for the New Jersey Office of Information Technology.
There is one aspect of Redmond city government that Kusinska would like to change: increasing the police force. He wants to hire one new officer per year for the next four years, he said.
"I’m a fervent advocate for law and order and public safety," he said.
In August, Kusinska made fiery comments about Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel — whom he said “belongs on the street, begging for money” — due to his support for the protest this summer against federal officers attempting to deport two Mexican-born men in Bend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.