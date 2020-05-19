During one of the strangest election nights ever, thanks to the pandemic, two emcees, Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel and Carrie McPherson Douglass, co-chair of the Bend-La Pine School Board, interviewed candidates one by one, 6 feet apart in an isolated room at the coworking space The Haven.
The public could watch and ask questions via the conference app Zoom.
The event was coordinated by Strengthening Central Oregon Political Action Committee, a newly formed non-partisan political committee, We Win Strategy Group, which does consulting for campaigns and the Oregon League of Conservation Voters.
With candidates doing so much of their campaigning virtually because of the pandemic, the goal was to create a campaign party that brought people together to celebrate, said Caroline Fitchett, the chief executive officer of We Win Strategies.
