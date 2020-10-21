If you're looking for a location for an a 2020 general election ballot drop box, simply pull up this listing for your county, supplied by the Secretary of State's office.
www.sos.oregon.gov/voting/Documents/Oregon-Dropsites-Public.pdf
In Deschutes County, ballot drop boxes are listed here:
