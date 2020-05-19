With less than 40% of the vote after initial ballot returns in Tuesday's primary election, La Pine Park & Recreation District's proposed levy is unlikely to pass.
"Of course, I'm disappointed," said Deren Ash, who sits on the park district’s board of directors.
The proposed levy would have paid for maintaining and increasing the park district's programs, from Little League baseball to country dancing classes. It would have also covered the cost of deferred maintenance for park facilities and other miscellaneous upgrades, like replacing the community center's tables.
The park district is unsure whether the likely failure of the levy will result in trimming down programs or layoffs, as the total economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is still unknown, Ash said.
“I’m hopeful that it won’t have to happen, but we’re not out of the coronavirus woods yet," he said. "We’ll see what happens.”
Ash said he hopes the park board will try again with a similar levy next year, as the COVID-19 pandemic hurt campaign efforts. Not only were some residents' finances strapped due to the pandemic's economic impact, but social distancing made it difficult to reach out to voters effectively, he said.
"Phone calls are great. Facebook is great … but it wasn’t quite enough," Ash said.
