Democrat Jason Kropf has defeated Rep. Cheri Helt, R-Bend, in the race for the House seat in Bend that has eluded Democrats for a decade.
Helt conceded soon after the first vote totals released by the Secretary of State’s Office showed Kropf, a Deschutes County deputy district attorney, winning 63% to 37%.
“I’ve called Jason Kropf and congratulated him on his victory,” Helt said in a statement. “Obviously, I’m disappointed by the outcome and what it says about the polarized and partisan nature of our politics, nationally and here in Oregon. As a community it is now time to unite around our humanity and shared values.”
Kropf thanked Helt for a “hard-fought campaign” and her service to the community. He said he looked forward to putting the campaign behind him and focusing on his plans for his new role in Salem.
“I’m proud of the campaign we ran, elevating important issues that will help people here in Bend,” Kropf said. He thanked supporters, saying “I appreciate every phone call made, dollar donated, and yard sign put up.”
Among the issues Kropf wants to work on in the House are increasing funding for public schools and expanding access to health services. He said he wants to act on climate change to “protect this beautiful place we call home.”
The race was one of the most expensive legislative contests this year. Helt raised just over $1 million, while Kropf pulled in just over $529,000.
Republicans have won the district in the six prior elections despite a growing Democratic voter registration edge.
Since winning the 2018 election, Helt has been the most moderate Republican in the House, where Democrats hold a 38-22 majority.
Helt voted with Democrats on some health care issues and has been openly critical of President Donald Trump.
She was the only House Republican who did not take part in a walkout during the 2020 session to deny Democrats a quorum for a vote on a carbon cap bill that was certain to pass.
Kropf’s victory ends an against-the-odds Republican winning streak that has extended for a decade.
Bend’s rapid growth and change from timber to tech led to an increasing number of Democrats in the House district. In 2004, Republicans had a 2,300 voter registration lead over Democrats. Today the gap is 8,742 in favor of the Democrats.
Despite the edge, Republicans have held the seat since 2010 when Republican Bend attorney Jason Conger defeated one-term Rep. Judy Stiegler, D-Bend. Conger won reelection in 2012.
Conger left the House to make an ultimately unsuccessful bid for the U.S. Senate. Knute Buehler, the Bend orthopedic surgeon who had run unsuccessfully for secretary of state in 2012, won the seat in 2014.
In 2016, Buehler spent $1 million to eke out 52%-48% victory over Democrat Gena Goodman Campbell. In 2018, Buehler decided to run for governor instead of seeking reelection to the House. He lost to incumbent Gov. Kate Brown.
In 2018, Democrats cleared the District 54 field for Bend city Councilor Nathan Boddie to run unopposed in the Democratic primary. Bend-La Pine School Board member Cheri Helt ran unopposed for the Republican nomination.
The timing seemed ripe for a Democratic flip, but soon after winning the May primary, allegations of sexual harassment surfaced against Boddie. State Democratic leaders withdrew their support, giving Republicans a clear path to retaining the seat.
