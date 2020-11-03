Eileen Kiely, a U.S. Navy veteran and retired businesswoman, led Republican incumbent Tim Knopp in the race for state Senate District 27 with 51.31% of the vote, according to initial returns Tuesday night.
Kiely, a Sunriver Democrat who worked for 14 years in finance for Daimler Trucks North America, ran unsuccessfully in 2018 against state Rep. Jack Zika, R-Redmond, for state House District 53, which covers Deschutes County minus Bend.
In this election, Kiely considered District 27 a winnable district for a Democratic candidate since the majority of voters in the district are now Democrats.
Kiely said Tuesday night she was encouraged with the voter turnout and support for her campaign in the district that covers Bend and Deschutes County. She plans to bring her experience with budgets and finances to the state Legislature.
“It’s so exciting to see the turnout in Central Oregon and to see Central Oregonians coming out to vote and make themselves heard,” Kiely said. “That’s what this race is about, is making sure Central Oregonians have a voice.”
Knopp, a Bend resident running for a third term in the district, served in the Senate since 2013 after three terms as a state representative.
Knopp raised just under $1.3 million and spent $1.23 million during the campaign, according to state records. Kiely raised just over $698,000 and spent just under $646,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.