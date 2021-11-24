Following September’s contentious redistricting special session in the Oregon Legislature, a judicial panel on Wednesday unanimously dismissed a challenge to new congressional maps pushed through by state Democrats.
Despite accusations by Republicans, the five-judge panel found no evidence of gerrymandering while creating the maps — the illegal manipulation of electoral district boundaries to win an unfair political advantage.
“Ultimately, the extensive record in this case establishes that, far from being motivated by partisan purpose, the Legislative Assembly drew the enacted map based on public input and neutral criteria—resulting in a fair map that was not drawn for a partisan purpose,” the panel wrote in its opinion.
However, the panel’s ruling is not the final word.
Former Republican Secretary of State Bev Clarno, of Redmond, and three other challengers have the option of appealing the matter to the Oregon Supreme Court.
The decennial redistricting process in Oregon was marked by a broken deal, a Republican walkout and accusations of “cheating” that have reignited tensions on the state House floor.
Stakes were high for both the GOP and and Democrats during this redistricting year. Following population growth in Oregon, the state gained a sixth U.S. House seat — increasing the Pacific Northwest state’s national political clout. The new map moves most of Bend into the 5th Congressional District.
The new congressional map — which was passed by Democrats, who hold the majority in both the state House and Senate — include four U.S. House seats that either are safe Democratic or lean in the party’s favor, one reliably red seat and one seat that could be a toss-up. Republicans believe the proposed boundaries will likely result in the Democrats obtaining five of the U.S. House seats to the GOP’s one.
In addition, lawmakers passed 90 state legislative district boundaries — which will also likely enable Democrats to continue to hold majorities in the House and Senate.
On Monday, the Oregon Supreme Court dismissed two challenges filed by Republicans to the new state legislative districts. In its ruling the Supreme Court said the GOP failed to show that the new districts violated state law.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Hello Bend! Central Oregon Reinvented - 1950-2000: A Pictorial History
Just released - Limited supply
This 168 page, heirloom-quality book from The Bulletin captures Central Oregon history through hundreds of stunning photos selected from the archives of the Deschutes County Historical Society, The Bulletin and our readers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.