In Oregon, voters can vote a ballot customized for their home address, even if their home burned and they’re temporarily staying elsewhere.
Oregon’s vote-by-mail system allows voters to receive ballots at a mailing address different from their permanent address when they are displaced, said Laura Fosmire, spokesperson for the Oregon Secretary of State’s Office.
Voters can find more information about the process at oregonvotes.gov. They can also register to vote on the website or by paper voter registration card returned to their county elections office.
“We are encouraging people with concerns to contact their county clerk to discuss their available options that best suit their specific circumstances,” Fosmire said.
“The wildfires have been hugely impactful in Oregon, but we are fortunate to have much flexibility built into our vote by mail system,” she said.
The state elections division, county clerks and their partners will conduct focused outreach to voters in hard-hit communities “given that voter registration updates are not likely top of mind for affected Oregonians in the immediate devastation and loss,” Fosmire said.
“All can rest assured that they have flexible options to receive a ballot by mail or in person, easily cast that ballot by postage free return envelope or secure drop box, and make their voices heard this November and going forward,” she said.
