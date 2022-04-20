2022 election

The Bulletin and Central Oregon Daily News are hosting a political forum in Bend with the top four Republican gubernatorial candidates Thursday.

The four of 19 Republican candidates were selected for the forum as they met several strict criteria regarding their campaigning and fundraising efforts.

The four are: Christine Drazan, Stan Pulliam, Bud Pierce and Bob Tiernan.

The recorded forum will air at 7 p.m. on CBS (KBNZ) in Bend. It will will post online at approximately the same time at bendbulletin.com and at centraloregondaily.com.

The remaining Republican candidates have been asked to participat  in an online forum Thursday, April 28, which also will be posted on the websites of The Bulletin and CO Daily.

"Due to the large field of primary candidates, it became clear that to host a live debate with all the candidates would be nearly impossible and a bit chaotic," said Bulletin Editor Gerry O'Brien. "Instead, we chose to partner with CO Daily, Pamplin Media Group and KOIN-TV in Portland to establish criteria for the top fundraisers and front-runners from a recent poll and host two forums with the top four candidates and a secondary, online forum with the remaining ones." The second forum will be held in Portland and hosted by Pamplin and KOIN-TV.

