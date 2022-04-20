The remaining Republican candidates have been asked to participat in an online forum Thursday, April 28, which also will be posted on the websites of The Bulletin and CO Daily.
"Due to the large field of primary candidates, it became clear that to host a live debate with all the candidates would be nearly impossible and a bit chaotic," said Bulletin Editor Gerry O'Brien. "Instead, we chose to partner with CO Daily, Pamplin Media Group and KOIN-TV in Portland to establish criteria for the top fundraisers and front-runners from a recent poll and host two forums with the top four candidates and a secondary, online forum with the remaining ones." The second forum will be held in Portland and hosted by Pamplin and KOIN-TV.
