Bend attorney Emerson Levy said Thursday she plans to run in 2022 for the House District 53 seat in the Oregon Legislature.

"I’m in and I hope you’ll be in with me, too," Levy, posted on Twitter.

Levy, a Democrat, ran for the seat in 2020 and lost to the incumbent. Rep. Jack Zika, R-Redmond.

A redistricting plan required after the 2020 U.S. Census was approved by the Legislature on Sept. 27.

Most of Bend remains in House District 54, now held by Rep. Jason Kropf, D-Bend.

Population growth in Deschutes County cut House District 53, which now encircles the city and is nicknamed "the doughnut district."

Under redistricting, House District 53 will still include Redmond, Sisters, Tumalo, and a portion of northern Bend.

But portions of the district from roughly south of Shevlin Park in the west and Bend airport in the east were moved into a realigned House District 55.

Deschutes County residents in the southern part of the district, including Sunriver and La Pine, will be moved into House District 55. It also includes most of Klamath County.

The maps for the 2022 election are currently being reviewed by the Oregon Supreme Court.

The deadline for filing to run for federal, state and local offices that are up for election next year is March 8, 2022.

