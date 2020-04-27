Tuesday marks the final day to register to vote in Oregon’s May 19 primary election or to change party affiliation.
Registration cards must be postmarked by Tuesday. Voters can also register over the internet no later than 11.59 p.m. Tuesday online at sos.oregon.gov.
Oregonians who are at least 16 years old, are U.S. citizens and are Oregon residents can register. Residents younger than 18 will not receive a ballot until an election occurs on or after their 18th birthday. Individuals already registered in another state are not permitted to register in Oregon.
The first ballots will start to be mailed to Oregon voters Wednesday.
Oregon was the first state in the nation to implement an automatic voter registration system, which is triggered when someone applies for an individual, a renewal or a replacement driver’s license, permit or identification card at the DMV. Registration through the DMV, however, can take about three weeks to process.
In addition to registering to vote, the sos.oregon.gov website can be used to update an address, change a name or change party affiliation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.