Truancy court (copy)
Buy Now

Students attend class at Crook County High School on March 10, 2022.

 Ryan Brennecke/Bulletin file

Three conservative candidates who sparked an unexpected political spectacle in their race for the Crook County School Board were leading the incumbents they challenged, according to early election returns Tuesday. Challengers Cheyenne Edgerly, Jessica Brumble and Jennifer Knight campaigned on a platform of fighting against an alleged sexualization of materials and attitudes in schools. The three women were referred to in campaign material as the “Mama Bears.”

The challengers were also included in campaign ads that stated they wanted to put an end to discussions that consider American history through the lens of racism — known in college academic circles as “critical race theory.” They claimed those lessons put tensions between white people and people of color at the center of the national narrative.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Reporter: jsiess@bendbulletin.com,

541-617-7820

Tags

Joe Siess is a GA reporter for the Bulletin. Joe previously reported for the Klamath Falls Herald and News and the Malheur Enterprise. He was born and raised in the Kansas City area, and holds a master's in journalism from the University of Missouri.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.