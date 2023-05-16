Three conservative candidates who sparked an unexpected political spectacle in their race for the Crook County School Board were leading the incumbents they challenged, according to early election returns Tuesday. Challengers Cheyenne Edgerly, Jessica Brumble and Jennifer Knight campaigned on a platform of fighting against an alleged sexualization of materials and attitudes in schools. The three women were referred to in campaign material as the “Mama Bears.”
The challengers were also included in campaign ads that stated they wanted to put an end to discussions that consider American history through the lens of racism — known in college academic circles as “critical race theory.” They claimed those lessons put tensions between white people and people of color at the center of the national narrative.
Edgerly faced Doug Smith in Zone 1; Brumble faced Patti Norris in Zone 3, and Knight faced Jessica Ritter and Eddy Howard in Zone 4.
Edgerly and Knight declined to comment, saying they were unaware of the preliminary results. Brumble could not be reached for comment.
The three women were supported by a political action committee directed by Bryan Iverson, a top Oregon political consultant whose wife, Rep. Vikki Breese-Iverson, R-Prineville, is the Republican leader of the Oregon House.
Ritter said the early returns were enough to spell defeat.
“The margin is such that it is a pretty assured loss for the incumbents,” Ritter said. “I imagine the learning curve ahead for the Mama Bears is significant, and we hope they will do whatever is best for Crook County and the kids for this community.”
Norris said she was surprised by the results, and said she and her colleagues did everything they could to stay truthful and positive during the campaign and to support the district’s students and staff.
“Obviously we are disappointed in the outcome, but we are still as committed as everyone in the room and all of our supporters in making sure that their commitment remains to the success of every single student in our schools,” Norris said.
Smith said while he is disappointed in the results, he and his colleagues will work to the best of their ability to make the transition for the new school board as painless for the students and stuff as possible.
“I have never questioned the voters of Cook County. They made a decision,” Smith said. “And if this is what the voters of Crook County want, that is what they will get.”
