Voters in Black Butte Ranch decisively approved the first service levy raise for its police force in a decade in Tuesday’s primary election. More than 75% of voters were in favor of the levy raise in initial results.
“I’m pleased, and we appreciate the fact that the community supports the service we’re providing,” said Judy Osborne, chair of the Black Butte Ranch Service District, which oversees the unincorporated community’s police department. “We’ll do the best we can to provide the service they need.”
The police department’s five-year levy raise — from 55 cents per $1,000 of assessed value to 65 cents — won’t add new officers or services, Osborne said in April.
The levy will be used to cover the increasing costs of running a police force, and would prevent possible layoffs and budget cuts.
The average homeowner in Black Butte Ranch will pay about $50 more annually, Osborne told The Bulletin in April.
