Bend voters appear to have passed the largest bond measure in the city’s history Tuesday: a $190 million transportation bond measure.
The measure was passing with 59.47% approval Tuesday night, according to initial returns.
“It’s pretty dang exciting,” said Katy Brooks, co-chair of the GO Bend 2020 Political Action Committee, which pushed the ballot measure. “But I gotta say, it’s right in line with what we were expecting, and hoping for. I think it has a lot to do with the broad base of outreach that we’ve had going for more than two years.”
A similar, though smaller measure that would have been funded by a gas tax was shot down by Bend voters in 2016.
Measure 9-135 was three years in the making, Brooks said. Its prioritized project list was the result of an exhaustive public comment process that identified needs on Reed Market Road, the Bend Parkway, Third Street, east-west connections through town and pedestrian and bicycle access to schools, parks and large employers.
In Oregon, general obligation bonds must be approved by voters. Last winter, bond supporters decided to aim for the May ballot but withdrew the measure after the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
In August, a majority of Bend city councilors voted to put the question to voters in November, reasoning Bend’s population was still rapidly growing and citing polls showing residents were supportive of the measure.
The projects will be paid for by multiple bonds issued over time. The city anticipates issuing the final bond series in 2030, which would be paid off in 2050.
The bonds would be repaid by property owners at an average rate of 47 cents per $1,000 of assessed value per year. The owner of a home with a real market value of $415,000 and assessed value of $220,000 is estimated to pay an average of $170 per year over the repayment period. Bonds will be structured so that property taxes would not be increased before 2022.
