In other special district election news:
• Voters appear to have defeated a five-year local option tax levy for the La Pine Park and Recreation District by a 2-to-1 margin, according to early unofficial results. The levy would have cost property owners in the district 27 cents per $1,000 in assessed property value and money would have supported and expanded youth programs, expanded wellness, fitness and outdoor programs for adults and fund maintenance and technology upgrades.
• The Cloverdale Rural Fire Protection District appears to have failed to pass a five-year levy to support better fire and emergency medical response. The levy would have cost $1.35 per $1,000 of assessed property value and would have funded the hiring of three firefighter/EMTs and an ambulance. It was failing by a wide margin in early, unofficial results Tuesday night.
• Challenger Anne Ness appears to have defeated incumbent Martha Lawler in a rare contested race for the Deschutes Public Library Board. Ness was leading 55% to 44% in early, unofficial results Tuesday.
• Mercedes Cook appeared to be winning the three-way race for a seat on the Redmond Area Park and Recreation District Board. Cook had 40% of the vote in early returns, besting Lena Berry (30%) and Jeremiah Pedersen (28%). Matthew Gilman was beating Jon Golden for a different seat on the Redmond park board, leading 65% to 33% in early results Tuesday night.
