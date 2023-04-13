Voters in Deschutes, Crook and Jefferson counties are getting ready to cast their ballots in the May 16 special district election. The last chance to register to vote is April 25, and ballots will be mailed to voters starting April 26.
Looking to register? If you have recently gone to the Oregon DMV, you are probably all set to go. Since January 2016, when Oregon’s voter registration law, known as Oregon Motor Voter, took effect, voter registration has been automatic for eligible Oregonians. If you have been to the DMV then you probably received information in the mail from the Oregon Elections Division with details and options about your voter registration.
If not, you can register online at the Oregon Secretary of State’s website, register by mail by filling out and sending an Oregon Voter Registration Card to your county elections office, or register in person at your local county elections office.
How to cast your ballotThe May 16 election will give Oregon voters a chance to weigh in on a number of ballot measures and candidates for school boards, park boards and other leaders of local special districts. Ballots can be returned via U.S. mail, or dropped off at officially designated drop boxes across the region.
In Deschutes County, ballot drop boxes open on April 28. In Crook and Jefferson counties drop off boxes open on April 26. A map to find the closest drop-off box based on an address in Deschutes County can be found on the county’s website.
How likely are you to voter in the May 16 election?
You voted:
In Deschutes County, ballots can be dropped off at drop boxes located at:
Deschutes Services Center, 1300 NW Wall St.
Deschutes County Road Department, 61150 SE 27th St.
Old Mill District in the parking lot south of the Hilton Garden Inn, 459 SW Bluff Drive
Bradbury Park & Ride across from the Bend Park & Recreation District Pavilion off of SW Simpson Avenue and SW Columbia Street
Pine Nursery Park, 3750 NE Purcell Blvd.
Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center
Redmond City Hall, 716 SW Evergreen Ave.
Sisters City Hall, 520 E. Cascade Ave.
Sunriver Public Library, 56855 Venture Lane
La Pine Public Library, 16425 First St.
For Jefferson County, a list and a map of drop-off sites can be found on the county clerk’s office website, and for Crook County a list can be found on the county clerk’s office page.
On Election Day, May 16, all final ballots must be returned either in the mail or at a designated drop box. Drop-off ballots must be received by 8 p.m. on Election Day to be counted. All ballot return envelopes must be signed in order to be valid.
Key dates for voters in Central Oregon
Tuesday, April 25: Last day to register to vote
Wednesday, April 26: Ballots mailed to voters, and ballot drop sites open in Crook and Jefferson Counties.
Friday, April 28: Ballot drop boxes open in Deschutes County
Tuesday, May 16: Election Day
Questions about voting or ballots?
For any questions regarding the election, voters should contact the county clerk in the county they are registered to vote.
The Crook County Clerk’s office at 300 NE Third St. in Prineville can be reached by calling 541-447-6553, or by emailing clerks@co.crook.or.us.
The Jefferson County Clerk’s office at 66 SE D St. in Madras can be reached by calling 541-475-4451.
Not sure what district or zone you’re in? Find out by visiting the Oregon Secretary of State’s My Vote page, https://tinyurl.com/y9szv46a, enter your first and last names and birthdate and click on the submit button.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Joe Siess is a GA reporter for the Bulletin. Joe previously reported for the Klamath Falls Herald and News and the Malheur Enterprise. He was born and raised in the Kansas City area, and holds a master's in journalism from the University of Missouri.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.