Voters in Deschutes, Crook and Jefferson counties are getting ready to cast their ballots in the May 16 special district election. The last chance to register to vote is April 25, and ballots will be mailed to voters starting April 26.

Looking to register? If you have recently gone to the Oregon DMV, you are probably all set to go. Since January 2016, when Oregon’s voter registration law, known as Oregon Motor Voter, took effect, voter registration has been automatic for eligible Oregonians. If you have been to the DMV then you probably received information in the mail from the Oregon Elections Division with details and options about your voter registration.

Joe Siess is a GA reporter for the Bulletin.

