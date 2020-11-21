A 90-year-old Redmond man was killed Friday crossing NW 6th Street at the NW Kingwood Avenue intersection, according to Redmond Police.
Leroy Hall, who was wearing dark clothing, was crossing the unmarked intersection at 6:07 p.m. and was hit by a maroon 2018 GMC Yukon, driven by 19-year-old Redmond man, Anthony Vasquez, and then by a second vehicle, police said in a statement.
The second vehicle stayed at the scene, but Vasquez fled, according to police.
At about 6:16 p.m., officers found Vasquez in the Yukon near SW 15th Street and SW Metolius Avenue.
Vasquez was arrested and booked into Deschutes County jail on charges of manslaughter, criminal negligent homicide, hit and run, driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving and reckless endangering.
Police are reminding residents if they are involved in a vehicle crash, to stay on the scene and call 911 if somebody is hurt.
The case remains under investigation. If anyone witnessed the crash or has information regarding this incident, they are asked to contact Redmond Police through non-emergency dispatch 541-693-6911.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.