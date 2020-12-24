An elderly man was rescued Wednesday night from a fire at the Sisters Mobile Home Park in Bend which damaged three units, according to Bend Fire & Rescue.
The man was not injured and no injuries were reported among any of the other occupants at the park in the 61000 block of Parrell Road.
Bend Police and fire department responded at 9:05 p.m. and found the fire had spread to three units. Officers had residents evacuated from the nearby units.
The elderly man was in one of the units on fire and was unable to leave on his own due to mobility issues, according to the fire department. Police entered the man’s unit and dragged him to safety.
Fire crews were able to extinguish the fire shortly after arriving on scene. Officials are still investigating the case of the fire and are providing assistance to those who are displaced.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.