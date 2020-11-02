An 8-year-old girl was seriously hurt by a firearm in her own Redmond home Monday afternoon, although details of how the injury occurred are sparse.
First responders were called at 3:30 p.m. to a home in the 2300 block of SW 20th Court, after an adult found the child hurt, according to a Redmond Police Department press release. The child was immediately taken to St. Charles Bend.
Investigators have not yet determined the cause of the injury, and there is no risk to the general public, the release states. The extent of the child's injury was also not revealed to the public.
