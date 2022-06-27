A man who barricaded himself in a house was arrested on Sunday after an eight-hour standoff with police and a local SWAT team, according to a press release from the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office.
Kelly Lee Clark, 42, of La Pine, faces a slew of charges, including second-degree assault, first-degree burglary, possessing a weapon as a convicted felon and menacing.
Police responded to the 16000 block of Sparks Drive in La Pine at 4:30 p.m. after receiving a report of a restraining order violation on the property. Clark fled inside a home and barricaded himself inside, police reported, prompting a response from the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team.
Earlier that day, Clark had assaulted and pointed a gun at another man who had been at the home, police reported. The SWAT team spent eight hours trying to contact Clark before arresting him after midnight and booking him in the county jail.
The Deschutes County Sheriff's Office said the investigation is ongoing.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Bryce Dole is an education reporter with The Bulletin. He previously worked as a government and public safety reporter with the East Oregonian. He grew up in Grants Pass and has lived in Oregon all his life.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.