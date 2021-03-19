Voters will be choosing at least three new members of the Bend-La Pine School Board in the May 18 special election.
Nine candidates filed to run for four seats on the board. Only one of them is an incumbent: board Chair Carrie Douglass, who's running for a different seat than she currently occupies.
This May will mark the second school board election in a row with multiple races without an incumbent, after nearly a decade of pre-appointed incumbents dominating.
The Bend-La Pine School Board could also diversify its ranks, with one candidate identifying as African American and two identifying as Mexican American or Indigenous Mexican. In recent history, only two Bend-La Pine board members have been people of color: former board member Nori Juba and current board member Shimiko Montgomery.
As of the 2019-20 school year, 12% of Bend-La Pine students identified as Latino/Hispanic and 1% identified as Black, according to the Oregon Department of Education.
Douglass — who was first appointed to the board in February 2017 before winning a four-year term in the May election that year — is running for the Zone 1 seat, representing northwest Bend. She currently holds the Zone 7 at-large seat, which is also up for election this year.
Douglass did not respond when asked for comment.
Her lone challenger is Maria Lopez-Deuenhauer, a stay-at-home mother and former salesperson. Lopez-Deuenhauer has not held elected office before, according to Deschutes County documents.
Board member Caroline Skidmore, currently in the Zone 1 seat, declined to run for re-election after a two-year term.
"My choice not to run for another term on our Bend-La Pine School Board has been a difficult decision made with careful consideration," she said in a written statement. "I will not be seeking reelection in order to focus more on my family, environmental advocacy, and role as a speech-language pathologist working directly with children."
The wide-open Zone 2 seat — representing northeast Bend — has two candidates, both with careers in higher education.
Wendy Imel is an adjunct faculty member at Portland State University, as well as a practice administrator for the Bend Hernia Center, according to election documents.
Marcus LeGrand is a college and career success coach at Central Oregon Community College, and currently serves on Bend-La Pine Schools' budget committee, according to election documents. LeGrand is also an executive board member of The Father's Group, a local education nonprofit comprising mainly Black fathers.
Julie Craig, who's held the Zone 2 seat since 2012, told The Bulletin she would not run for reelection.
"It’s been 9 years, and I think it’s time for me to move on," she said.
Two Sunriver residents are running for the Zone 4 seat, which represents south Deschutes County.
Gregg Henton is a retired employee of General Motors and Digital Motorworks with no elected experience, according to election documents. Shirley Olson is a retired educator who has held numerous high-level positions in schools and educational companies for decades — from an elementary principal in the Salem-Keizer School District to an educational consultant for Pearson, a company that makes textbooks and other school materials.
The current Zone 4 board member, Stuart Young, told The Bulletin he would be stepping down after seven years.
"The district’s headed in a great direction," he said. "I think it's time for somebody else."
The at-large Zone 7 seat, which Douglass is vacating, has the most competition, with three candidates on the the ballot, but one said Friday he was dropping out of the race. Cab Burge will appear on ballots but decided after he filed for election not to run.
Jon Haffner is a financial analyst for St. Charles medical center. And Janet Sarai Llerandi is the finance and administrative coordinator for local educational nonprofit Better Together. She is also the executive director of Mecca Bend, a local Latino advocacy group.
None of the three candidates have held elected office, according to county documents.
