In February, social studies teachers spend more time creating lesson plans that honor Black History Month, but educators and students in Central Oregon said Black history should be part of the conversation year-round. 

In Bend-La Pine Schools, students work on special projects to learn more about the Black community, and engage in more pointed discussions in class about the figures, events, and ideas that characterize the Black experience in America and the world. Social studies teachers, and other educators in the district, said they strive to incorporate as much diversity in their history lessons as possible. They said efforts are underway to include a broader perspective on the past.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

jsiess@bendbulletin.com, 541-617-7820

Tags

Joe Siess is a GA reporter for the Bulletin. Joe previously reported for the Klamath Falls Herald and News and the Malheur Enterprise. He was born and raised in the Kansas City area, and holds a master's in journalism from the University of Missouri.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.