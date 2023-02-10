In February, social studies teachers spend more time creating lesson plans that honor Black History Month, but educators and students in Central Oregon said Black history should be part of the conversation year-round.
In Bend-La Pine Schools, students work on special projects to learn more about the Black community, and engage in more pointed discussions in class about the figures, events, and ideas that characterize the Black experience in America and the world. Social studies teachers, and other educators in the district, said they strive to incorporate as much diversity in their history lessons as possible. They said efforts are underway to include a broader perspective on the past.
Gabrielle Watkins is a junior at Mountain View High School. A young Black woman, Watkins said the school curriculum lacks the Black perspective and students aren't getting the whole picture when it comes to history. The history they do get, Watkins said, is "tainted."
“I feel like they filter it in the schools," she said. "They don’t really tell you what actually happened."
When Watkins learned about American slavery in school, she found herself wanting more information. She felt the topic was brushed over too quickly and with little to no context.
“Just tell the full story. I feel like if you told the full story we would get a better grasp of the history itself. I want to know the whole thing," Watkins said. "Black History Month isn’t the only month that we should acknowledge Black people.”
Maya Platt is also a junior at Mountain View and sits across the room from Watkins in social studies. For Platt, history is incredibly important and should be taught as honestly as possible to allow students to be informed and grasp the world around them.
"A lot of the struggles people of color have gone through, it can be painful to learn about that, but it is important to see where people have come from and where they are going in the future," Platt said. “Rewriting history to get rid of unpleasant details is dishonest and disrespectful.”
Both Watkins and Platt have the same social studies teacher, Trevor Tusow, who is in his second year at Mountain View. He teaches history, law and criminal justice. When it comes to history, part of his responsibility as an educator is to give his students the most complete account, to foster critical thinking skills and a lifelong desire to continue digging deeper, he said.
“One of the biggest things as a social studies teacher that we tend to think about is not relegating Black history to the month of February," Tusow said. "I think it is great when we shine a brighter light on different groups and the way that they have experienced history. But if we are going to be honest about telling history, we need to have all of those perspectives and all of those lived experiences throughout all of our teaching.”
On day one of the semester, Tusow makes clear to his students that history is not all “puppies and rainbows,” and that certain topics discussed in his classes will make some feel uncomfortable, he said. Those types of conversations are all part of learning, he said.
“I think that the higher level we are trying to get to is to help them weave a line or a thread from these historical events to give us a fuller perspective of why the world or our country looks the way it does now,” Tusow said.
For Black students, learning about history from the perspective of people who look like them is fundamental to their sense of identity, said Marcus LeGrand, a Central Oregon Community College instructor who coordinates programs that prepare young Black students for college. He is also a member of the Bend La-Pine School Board.
“What we dig deep into, is we get them to figure out who they are," LeGrand said.
When it comes to topics like the institution of slavery in America and how that affected and continues to affect Black people, it is important to put things into perspective, LeGrand said.
"Black people were not slaves; we were enslaved," LeGrand said. "We were kings and queens way before we were enslaved."
Providing different perspectives on history is an essential part of a full education, LeGrand said.
“You really dig deep into understanding why colonialism, imperialism and capitalism were built the way they were. It was for some people to benefit and not others," LeGrand said. "Tell the truth.”
LeGrand offers a 10-week class to high school students that offers them the chance to learn leadership skills and history from a Black perspective, focusing on innovation and providing more context on pivotal events like slavery. Students receive college credit for the course and get the opportunity to participate in a leadership symposium at COCC over the summer, LeGrand said. The course will be offered at Mountain View later this month.
Kolina Watt-García is a dual immersion social studies teacher who teaches her students of all backgrounds in Spanish at Bend High School and Caldera High School. She offers her freshman students an elective course on the history of the Americas covering North, Central and South America.
The history of the Americas course is for all students but was created to give students of Latin American heritage a perspective on history they can identify with, Watt-García said.
“It was created to fill a very specific need where we wanted our dual immersion students to have the opportunity to delve into complex social studies topics, themes, and questions, but from a very different perspective," Watt-García said of her class.
Watt-García said her class considers topics like racism, colonization and imperialism and how those systems affected the trajectory of history. Her goal when discussing these topics is to put her personal biases aside, and to help guide her students to their own conclusions and justification for those conclusions, she said.
“I think that I'm always trying to grow as an educator. And I think that I would say the same for the vast majority of my colleagues, that we are constantly trying to improve our craft and what we present to students and do it in the best way possible," Watt-García said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.