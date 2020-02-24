People are invited to attend a free, public meeting about redistricting in Oregon on Saturday at the Downtown Bend Public Library.
The event is hosted by the League of Women Voters of Deschutes County and the library. Voters can learn about current problems in the redistricting process and reforms being proposed.
Redistricting is the process that redraws lines that define political districts. In general, these lines get drawn every 10 years based on new U.S. Census data, which is being collected this year.
The event will be held at 3 p.m. For more information, contact Candalynn Johnson at 503-581-5722 or at candalynn@lwvor.org.
