Voters in Madras, Warm Springs and Metolius will be asked to support a bond measure in November that would fund repairs and updates for buildings, as well as add new classrooms in the Jefferson County School District.
If voters pass the $24 million bond measure, the current tax rate of $2.74 per $1,000 of assessed property value will stay the same. The school district would also receive a $4 million grant from the state to help fund the bond projects.
If voters reject the measure, the tax rate, set by a bond approved by voters in 2012, will expire in June. The 2012 bond paid for Madras High School’s performing arts building and partly funded the Warm Springs K-8 Academy.
"Since the passing of the last bond in 2012, health, safety, and security concerns have changed, and basic systems like electrical, heating, cooling, and roofs in many district schools are aging," the school district said in an email. "In addition, the need for diverse learning opportunities such as vocational education as well as early learning to support our community’s youngest learners has grown. This bond aims to address a multitude of projects in all of the district's schools."
The average age of a school in the Jefferson County School District is 54 years, according to the district. And some schools are over 80 years old. The school district said the bond would allow aging electrical, heating, lighting and cooling systems to be repaired or replaced.
The bond would fund roofing repairs or replacements at Madras High School, Jefferson County Middle School, Madras Elementary, Bluff Elementary and Metolius Elementary. The funding would also pay for remodeling a driveway at Metolius Elementary to improve traffic flow. New restrooms, concessions and field lights would be installed at the Madras High School soccer complex. And flooring improvements would be made at Bridges High School.
Locks, fire panels, alarms and security systems would be upgraded or replaced, and asbestos would be removed.
Along with the health, safety and security projects, the funding would be used to expand vocational education and early learning programs for students.
The bond measure would renovate career and technical education classrooms at Madras High School, and add new early learning classrooms at Warm Springs K-8 Academy and Bridges High School.
"The bond is an investment in the schools for our kids," Laurie Danzuka, the chairwoman of the school board said. "The bond will provide for repairs, upgrades, improvement in CTE (career and technical education) programs and expanding early learning as needed to meet the needs of the district and future students."
The school district conducted a facilities condition assessment in October 2020 that assessed needs over the next decade and provided a capital improvement plan for addressing buildings, program changes and enrollment growth.
The school district formed a bond development committee in the spring of 2020 to help form the bond package.
If the measure passes in November, the district will form an independent, resident-led bond oversight committee to oversee the use of bond funds.
