Two local teachers were included in the 15-teacher 2021 Regional Teachers of the Year list, chosen by the Oregon Department of Education and the Oregon Lottery.
The two Central Oregon teachers honored Tuesday morning were Melanie Friend, who teaches grades K-8 at Ashwood Elementary School in rural Jefferson County, and Melissa Stolasz, a science and math teacher at Ridgeview High School in Redmond.
The two teachers, along with the 13 other regional teachers honored by the state, will each receive $500, according to a press release from the state Department of Education. These teachers are also finalists for the 2021 Oregon Teacher of the Year award, which will be announced in the fall, the press release stated.
