Learning to ride a bike is a common ritual of childhood, but not all kids have access to bikes or parents with enough free time to teach them. But a national nonprofit is working with two Bend elementary schools to teach all kindergartners how to ride.

Both North Star and High Lakes elementary schools have applied this month to join All Kids Bike, run by South Dakota-based physical education nonprofit Strider Education Foundation. The program gives schools a fleet of bicycles with detachable pedals, helmets and curriculum to introduce young students to biking.

Jenn Smith, All Kids Bike’s education and development specialist, said her group’s goal is to teach every kindergartner in the U.S. how to ride a bike, regardless of a lack of opportunities to learn at home for some.

“This gives an equal playing field for everybody,” Smith said. “Even if kids learn how to ride before that, they can still mentor kids who haven’t, so everyone’s working together.”

All Kids Bike, which launched in March 2018, has given bikes to 145 schools in 27 states, from Alaska to Florida, according to Smith. In Oregon, the program is already being used in Eugene School District’s elementary schools, she said.

Kindergartners in schools with the program use bicycles with removable pedals. For the first portion of bike-riding lessons, students ride without pedals, moving the bike and creating momentum with their feet. Smith said this helps kids feel comfortable with bikes before having to worry about pedaling.

“You find confidence in yourself, and in the bike, and then you go forward from there,” she said.

At a certain point, every student transitions together to adding pedals to their bikes, Smith said.

The average cost of a fleet of 22 small bicycles and helmets for a single school is about $4,000, according to Smith. Because the nonprofit is still relatively new and small, there’s a waitlist for funding, and schools often choose to use crowdfunding to raise money for the bikes, she said.

North Star has chosen to crowdfund, and those interested in donating can visit the All Kids Bike website. High Lakes Elementary decided to find donations in other ways, Smith said.

Through crowdfunding, Prairie Mountain School in Eugene raised its necessary funds for All Kids Bike in just eight days, she said.

If fundraising isn’t successful, it is unclear how long the two schools would sit on the waitlist until Strider Education Foundation can wrangle up enough money for one or both of them, according to Smith.

Regardless of how a school gets its funding for bikes, raising the money will provide curriculum to students for years to come, Smith said. Once a school receives its set of bicycles and helmets, the school keeps them.

“They can teach hundreds and hundreds of kids how to ride for just that small donation,” Smith said.

Jenny White, North Star’s physical education teacher, said she discovered the All Kids Bike program while Googling the pedalless Strider bikes. She quickly applied for bikes for her own school.

“As a P.E. teacher, I want to introduce kids to many avenues to becoming active when they leave elementary or are going through it,” she said.

White added that the program would benefit the school’s students who come from families who are struggling financially. Approximately 30% of North Star students qualify for free and reduced lunch, she said. “We have some kids that would never otherwise get to ride bikes,” White said.

Ariel Mendez, a member of the Bend Park & Recreation board and a local biking advocate, said he supported the All Kids Bike program.

“Anything that introduces kindergartners to the inherent fun of riding a bike is wonderful,” he said.

However, Mendez added that without safe infrastructure for bicyclists in Bend, the kids might feel too nervous to venture outside school grounds.

“The only limitation is, even if we had 100% of kindergarteners enjoying (cycling), that doesn’t mean they’re going to feel safe doing that anywhere else off the playground,” he said.