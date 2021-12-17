By end of the school day Friday it was clear that vague threats of violence circulating nationwide on the social media platform TikTok had not materialized in Central Oregon schools.
As a precaution, extra police patrols were added to some local schools and districts advised parents of safety measures added in response to a "general threat."
In an email sent 4:31 p.m. Thursday, a representative of Bend-La Pine Schools said it was aware of the threat, made in widely-viewed posts on the social media platform TikTok, and had contacted Bend Police Department and the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office. "So far, the origins of this post are unknown, but our law enforcement partners believe that it did not originate here and have no evidence that the threat is credible," read a statement from Bend-La Pine Schools.
A statement by the Redmond School District told parents: "Please monitor your children’s social media activity and speak with them about appropriate social media behavior."
The posts circulating online said schools would face shooting and bomb threats Friday.
Bend Police did not assign extra officers due to the alleged threat.
"Our school resource officers are very aware of the information that has been shared on social media nationally and have been in close communication with BLSD staff," Bend Chief Mike Krantz wrote to The Bulletin.
The Deschutes County Sheriff's Office, however, had additional deputies at schools in the morning. Spokesman Sgt. Jayson Janes said around noon that the office had not received any calls regarding the threats.
By mid-morning Friday, parents were venting their frustration online.
"The email was very vague," a woman wrote in a Facebook forum of Bend-La Pine's statement. "Does anyone have first-hand knowledge of what they are doing to promote safety today?"
In the afternoon, Redmond schools public information officer Sheila Miller said principals in the district reported a mix in terms of attendance on Friday, the last day before winter break.
"Some schools say they're not seeing much change in attendance today, while others say they've had parents call to report their children would be staying home specifically because of the TikTok rumors," Miller wrote to The Bulletin.
TikTok has been deleting posts spreading “misinformation that is generally sparking alarming warnings” but is not finding posts that are promoting violence or making threats, company spokesperson Hilary McQuaide said.
“We are removing the alarmist warnings,” she said. “Those are misinformation.”
McQuaide said the company began hearing the rumors late Wednesday and has been working with law enforcement agencies to try to get to the bottom of them.
In a tweet, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security said it did not “have any information indicating any specific, credible threats to schools but recommends communities remain alert.”
— The Associated Press contributed to this report.
