New attendance areas for Bend's middle and high schools were officially approved by Shay Mikalson, Bend-La Pine Schools' superintendent, Wednesday afternoon.
The new attendance areas will take effect in the fall of 2021, when a fourth major high school opens in southeast Bend. These changes are meant to balance enrollment across Bend's four high schools and five middle schools.
The new attendance area maps approved by Mikalson are identical to the final proposed maps released in February. The largest changes — most of southeast Bend attending the new high school, southwest Bend split among three high schools, and more — remain.
The new maps can be viewed on Bend-La Pine's website.
