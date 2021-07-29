PRINEVILLE — Classrooms at Barnes Butte Elementary School in Prineville were bustling Wednesday with elementary school students showing off projects they had spent the past five weeks working on.
A first grade class used craft materials to construct mini boats that could float and stay upright. The class also pretended to be engineers while constructing the “Great Wall of Barnes Butte” using folded paper and a tower in the center of the classroom with paper cups.
Posters displaying different kinds of careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics lined the halls of the school to get students thinking about how skills they learn in school can be applied in the real world.
The students were part of Summer Blast, the school district’s STEM-themed K-5 summer school program that attracted 500 students.
Kassiopeia Fullerton, a fifth grader at Crooked River Elementary School, said the summer program has been more fun than a typical school year. She particularly enjoyed the building activities and reading about science.
“They have like all these true facts, and you just learn about flesh-eating flies and it’s so cool,” she said.
School districts throughout Central Oregon have come up with creative ways to try to reengage students and teachers after restrictions from the coronavirus pandemic were lifted, and generate excitement going into the fall. More than $200 million in state and federal funding was set aside to support summer school programs for high school students behind in credits, summer enrichment programs and wrap-around child care.
School districts have used the funding to expand their regular summer programs and create new programs. The result is unprecedented numbers of students signing up.
Crook County, one of Central Oregon’s smallest school districts, has one of the largest summer school programs, with more than 1,300 students in K-12 participating. The district’s enrollment is more than 3,000.
Michelle Zistel, the vice principal of Barnes Butte Elementary, took the lead in organizing Summer Blast. She and Jonny Oelkers, the program coordinator for the school district’s online school, wanted to create a fun camp-style experience for kids while also getting them excited about learning, Zistel said.
She hired 25 high school students to be “squad leaders” and assist classes, along with more than 60 teachers and instructional assistants from around the school district.
“When you have students saying that they don’t want this to end, they wish they could live like this, that’s pretty awesome,” Zistel said. “In education, I really believe that when you can capture their excitement about what they’re learning and it’s purposeful ... then you connect the dots with the children.”
Jennifer Hancock, the curriculum coordinator for Summer Blast, said the program is based off acknowledging students virtues and creativity by leaving directions open ended.
“So here’s the constraints that you’re going to work under, here’s your equipment and here’s the criteria of what we’d like you to create,” she said. “So it’s very purposeful to build in the reading and the art and the science and the mathematics that go with creating something with engineering and design.”
Ruby Snider, a Crook County freshman who was hired to work at the program, said elementary school students often tell her the program is the best kind of school.
“They say that they love us, they love it, and that they don’t want to go back to regular school because they love summer school so much,” Snider said.
Zistel argues that the school district does not need to stop giving kids an opportunity to learn like this, and that it could help improve student proficiency in math, writing and reading, which is where elementary students have struggled the most.
The school district said Summer Blast was geared toward helping students catch up in reading, writing and math, especially after the learning lost during the pandemic.
During a July school board meeting, the district reported that only 51% of students in K-8 are proficient in reading. Although there has been small improvements over the years, math and writing also still remain a struggle with 63% proficient in math and 53% proficient in writing.
Scott Cooper, the chairman of the school board, said during the July meeting that he was disturbed by the reading percentage.
“While that is actually probably continuing to trend upward a little bit, I don’t want to be board chair of a district that can only get half of its kids across the line at the end of the year,” he said.
The school district said there will continue to be a strong emphasis on improving reading, writing and math in the upcoming school year.
Crook County Superintendent Sara Johnson said the impact the pandemic had on learning and classroom structure resulted in schools not being able to make the same progress as in a normal year.
“For some kids, it was great and they excelled,” Johnson told The Bulletin. “But there’s a group of kids who school doesn’t necessarily come naturally to them, and so those students always suffer the most when you have irregular years.”
Melissa Dunagan was picking up her kindergartener and first grader from Summer Blast on Wednesday afternoon, on the second to last day of the program.
She said her children, who attend Crooked River Elementary School, were behind before starting the summer program. Now, they have not only caught up, but they learned to have fun while reading and learning, she said.
Dunagan said the experience has given her more hope for the upcoming school year.
“They rave about the science and the math and what they get to do,” Dunagan said. “They both want to read. They’re definitely more enthusiastic about learning, whereas when everything was distance learning, nobody wanted to do anything. I think this was a great opportunity for everyone.”
