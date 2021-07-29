Gov. Kate Brown on Thursday moved to require masks indoors for K-12 schools to protect against the continued spread of the coronavirus, and to prevent disruptions to in-person instruction.
Brown directed the Oregon Health Authority and state Department of Education to create a rule requiring masks indoors statewide, an announcement that prompted Central Oregon school districts to pause their own plans for the 2021-2022 school year.
"The Redmond School District is waiting to review the Oregon Health Authority's rule to determine when a K-12 mask mandate will go into effect and what it will entail," Sheila Miller, a spokeswoman for the school district, said in an email. "When we have that information, we will make any necessary changes to our masking rules for the 2021-22 school year and/or summer school."
Sara Johnson, Crook County School District's superintendent, was more blunt. "I’m determined to retain local control and decision-making that’s in the best interest of our community and Crook County School District," she said in a statement.
The governor's move comes after the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday recommended that everyone, regardless of vaccinations status, return to wearing masks indoors in parts of the country where the virus is surging. Later on Tuesday, the Oregon Health Authority updated its guidance to recommend masks in public indoor settings.
"The science and data are clear: the Delta variant is in our communities, and it is more contagious," the governor said in a statement Thursday. "My priority is to ensure our kids are able to safely return to full-time in-person learning this fall, five days per week and with minimal disruptions. With many children still ineligible to be vaccinated, masks are an effective way to help keep our kids safe in the classroom, the learning environment we know serves them best.
"In the meantime, as we ask Oregonians statewide to mask up in public indoor spaces, we will continue working hard to vaccinate more people so we can finally beat this virus once and for all. Vaccines remain the most effective and best way to protect ourselves and our families."
Brown's announcement came as new cases continued to rise in Oregon. On Thursday, for the second time this week, more than 1,000 new cases were reported by state heath officials.
The CDC advised people wear masks in public indoor spaces in parts of the country that have recorded more than 50 new infections per 100,000 residents over the previous week, or where there is a more than an 8% test positivity rate.
The health authority recorded 107 cases per 100,000 in Deschutes County between July 11 and July 24. Over 200 cases per 100,000 people were reported in Crook and Jefferson counties over the same period.
Bend-La Pine Schools, Central Oregon's largest school district, was the only district that was planning on requiring masks for some students.
"We are awaiting additional information from the Oregon Department of Education and Oregon Health Authority and will comply with the Governor’s new masking requirements," Steve Cook, the school district’s new superintendent, said in a statement.
Peter Weber, executive director of the Oregon School Activities Association, felt the governor's announcement was clear: When indoors, masks must be worn regardless of vaccination status.
Masks were worn throughout the high school season last year, but once athletes received their vaccines, they were able to take masks off while competing. Now they must put them back on for the time being.
Volleyball is the sport mostly impacted by Brown’s announcement because it is the only fall sport to be played indoors.
“The indoors are moving forward, but people will have to wear masks,” Weber said.
Traditional fall sports — football, soccer, cross-county and volleyball — are still set to start on Aug. 16, with competitions beginning Aug. 26, according to Weber.
“We are better than where we were last year when we weren’t able to play,” he said. “Indoors people need to wear masks, but that is better than not being able to play."
