Ermila's Childcare and Bilingual Preschool gets calls all day, every day, according to Ermila Holmes, the school's owner.
Like many preschools in Central Oregon, Ermila's is almost constantly at capacity as parents join waitlist after waitlist to try to find a place for their children to go before kindergarten.
New state funding, however, is set to relieve some of that pressure. The Oregon Department of Education's Early Learning Division announced this month that $139.5 million in state education funding has been approved for preschools and other programs statewide.
In Central Oregon, the state funding will add 163 new preschool slots at eight locations in Bend, Redmond, Sisters, Madras, Jefferson County and Crook County by paying for teachers, training, supplies and other costs the schools face.
Those preschool slots are reserved for 3- and 4-year-olds from families from underserved populations or with incomes at or below twice the federal poverty line. That means a family of four making less than $52,400 a year could be eligible, according to federal poverty guidelines.
As it stands now, only 17% of Central Oregon's children 5 and younger whose families are in that income bracket are served by the early learning system, according to data from the Central Oregon Early Learning Hub, which coordinates efforts to increase early learning resources in the region.
Money for the statewide grants comes from the 2019 Student Success Act, which created a new tax on corporate activities and designated funds for improving early learning and primary school programs across the state.
Holmes' Spanish- and English-speaking school in Redmond is set to receive nearly $200,000 of the state's funding through the Preschool Promise program — an award that she calls a "saving grace" for the early childhood community.
"With the funding we will receive," Holmes said, "we open up more seats to help struggling families meet their needs."
The money will allow Holmes to bring in 16 new children to her school, according to state grant documents — and she'll be able to pay three new teachers with it, she said.
Aside from preschools, the state also approved funding for Head Start — over $9 million in Central Oregon — and equity funding for culturally specific education, such as for the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs.
The grants come at a time when program providers are seeking more stable funding, according to Brenda Comini, director of the Central Oregon Early Learning Hub.
"The state of child care and preschool right now looks very different than when we mapped out the planning last fall," Comini said.
According to Comini, the funding is a welcome relief to both parents and providers as both family incomes and preschool revenues take a hit from the pandemic's economic impacts. Guaranteed state funding will help keep programs financially viable and slots available.
The Early Learning Hub will coordinate enrollment into the new programs once they come online in the fall if the pandemic allows, Comini said. In the meantime, families should consider what's important to their children's education — be it language, location or other factors — and prepare for the application process by getting financial eligibility information in order.
Jefferson County School District 409-J is also on the list to receive state funding — over $220,000 for 18 new preschool slots. It's the district's first preschool program, according to District Curriculum and Instruction Director Melinda Boyle.
"We hope that the students that enroll in the program, this will give them a jump-start in kindergarten," Boyle said.
But the 18 new slots will only scratch the surface of county families' need.
In Jefferson County, only about half of children ages 3-5 have access to preschool. A survey from the Early Learning Hub found that the county has nearly 900 kids in that age range, but only around 450 slots available for them, according to Boyle.
"We would love to have preschool available for all our students in all our schools," Boyle said. But for now, the district has to start with just one class in the fall, if the state's COVID-19 guidelines allow.
And Jefferson County isn't the only part of Central Oregon that will be in need of more capacity even after the new state funding. Comini said that the money won't fill in all the gaps in the region's early learning landscape.
Still, the funding coming during the pandemic is a "step forward" for Comini.
"We're very excited about the investment," she said, "and we know it is short of the full need in the region."
