St. Francis of Assisi Catholic School fired its principal of five years, Crystal Mooney, on May 15 after several parent complaints regarding her behavior.
Father Jose Mudakodiyil, pastor for St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in east Bend, did not specify what behavior resulted in Mooney's termination in an email he wrote to the school's families confirming the firing.
Mudakodiyil declined to comment to The Bulletin when asked about Mooney's alleged behavior. Mooney also declined to comment.
Mooney was put on paid administrative leave on April 13 pending an independent investigation into her alleged behavior, according to Mudakodiyil's email to families, written on May 18. Mooney did not participate in the investigation and did not meet with church leadership, so she was fired at the request of Bishop Liam Cary of the Dioscese of Baker, Mudakodiyil wrote.
"This was not an easy decision but one that the Bishop, the diocesan legal team, the School Superintendent and I felt was necessary under the circumstances," Mudakodiyil wrote . "I ask your continued prayers for Crystal and the School."
Cary was unavailable for comment.
Mooney was hired five years ago as a part-time co-principal for the private Catholic school — which enrolls students from preschool through eighth grade — and had served as its full-time principal for three years before being fired, Mudakodiyil told The Bulletin.
In Mooney's absence, the school will be led by first grade teacher Julie Manion, alongside religion teacher Sister Ngan Do and Father Steve Garza, the church's parochial vicar, Mudakodiyil wrote in the letter.
The school has not yet made a decision on when to hire a new full-time principal, but it is considering keeping this interim team of school leaders in place during the 2020-21 school year, Mudakodiyil told The Bulletin.
“It’s kind of too late to look for a principal for the coming school year," he said. "We want a good candidate who would stay with us for a long period of time, so we want to take our time to look for one.”
