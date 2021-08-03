Several of Central Oregon's smaller school districts have publicly opposed a statewide mask mandate in the works for K-12 schools, saying they are determined to retain local control.
"I will not tolerate any mandate that risks the safety, learning, or social development of our students," Stefanie Garber, the superintendent of Culver School District, said in a letter to families. "Our district will do whatever it takes to retain the stance of local decision making and have masks be optional, honoring each family's wishes for their own student."
Gov. Kate Brown on Thursday directed the Oregon Health Authority and state Department of Education to create a rule requiring masks indoors at schools statewide to prevent the spread of the coronavirus and disruptions to in-person instruction. The directive came as virus cases soar throughout the state.
Jay Mathisen, the superintendent of Jefferson County School District, asked that the governor reconsider the announcement and work with local leaders to craft a more flexible approach.
"The challenges are complex and the fatigue is mounting," Mathisen said in a letter to families. "However, mandating masks for all in all school settings is a blunt instrument that misses the mark, inflicts damage, and discounts collective wisdom and capacity in our local settings across our state."
Crook County School District Superintendent Sara Johnson said in a message to parents, "My goal is to allow staff and families to make their own health decisions about masks, while also fully supporting anyone who wants to wear one for their own protection."
Meanwhile, summer school programs at Redmond School District began Monday giving students and staff the option to wear a mask.
Redmond School District, like other school districts, said they will wait to see the state's rule before deciding whether or not to comply.
"We recognize it is a state rule," said Sheila Miller, a spokeswoman for Redmond School District, "so I think that is top of mind right now of trying to thread the needle between people who are very opposed to people wearing masks and the implications of breaking a state rule like that, and what that might look like."
Bend-La Pine Schools, Central Oregon's largest school district, said it will comply with a state mask mandate.
In a notice to parents, students and staff on Friday, the school district said it will require masks for all students and staff when indoors during summer school, which began in person Monday.
"Schools have masks on hand for those students who need them," the school district said. "Masking is one of several layers of protections that we have in place in our schools to help ensure the health of our students during this pandemic."
The Oregon Department of Education said Monday that it expects to have an update on the rule soon.
In a memo sent last week, Colt Gill, the director of the state Department of Education, said he realizes the move is a significant shift in direction.
"The vast majority of the recommendations in the RSSL (Ready Schools, Safe Learners) Resiliency Framework remain advisory and in control of local decision makers," Gill said. "It is noted within the framework, 'Changes in the amount of community transmission of COVID-19, the severity of illness associated with new variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19, or the availability of vaccination for children younger than 12 years old may warrant changes to the state’s recovery efforts during the school year. The Resiliency Framework will be updated to reflect any changes … ODE and OHA will continue to monitor guidance updates from the CDC, and will continue to align this recommendation framework as needed.'
"It is imperative that we remain nimble as state and local partners to address the impacts of the global pandemic," he said.
(1) comment
**** the masks. 12yo+, vax or stay home and get left behind. Society is moving on and it wants the hospital system open for the general welfare, not just end of life services.
