Nearly 160 acres of state-owned, school lands south of the Prineville Airport will be sold for $4.5 million to Lake Oswego-based Birch Infrastructure LLC, a company that develops infrastructure for data centers..
The proceeds will go to the state-run Common Schools Fund, which distributes money earned from school lands twice a year to Oregon schools, according to a press release from the Oregon Department of State Lands. In 2019, Crook County School District received $284,821 from the fund, the release stated.
The land sold, on Millican Road in Prineville, could be used for manufacturing, data centers or other businesses that could bring jobs to the city, the release stated.
