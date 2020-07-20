A infestation of rock chucks on the campus of Hugh Hartman Elementary School might force the Redmond School District to declare a pest emergency so the critters can be removed.
Rock chucks — also known as yellow-bellied marmots — pose three main safety threats to students and staff: leaving feces, getting into people's vehicles and digging holes throughout the playground.
"If they’re burrowing holes, and a child or staff member steps into a hole and hurts themselves, that could be a safety issue for sure," said Redmond School District spokesperson Kelly Jenkins.
Rock chucks have also defecated all over Hartman Elementary's playground, which can attract disease-carrying fleas and ticks, Jenkins said.
The droppings could also pass along salmonella if someone touches the poop then touches their mouth before washing their hands, said Corey Heath, supervising biologist with the Bend branch of the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife. However, he said transmitting the disease this way is rare.
"If someone had fecal matter in their hands, and then stuck their fingers in their mouth, theoretically, transmission could occur that way," Heath said. “It’s possible, but certainly not a common thing.”
Finally, rock chucks could enter the vehicles of school staffers, visitors or parents in Hartman Elementary's parking lot, Jenkins said. Once inside a car, a rock chuck could chew through cables, electrical wiring and insulation, she said.
"If they were go to inside a staff member or parent’s vehicle ... that could also be a liability and a safety issue," Jenkins said.
The district isn't sure of how many rock chucks are currently on the Hartman property, said Jenkins. But this isn't the first time Redmond School District has faced a rock chuck problem on a school campus, she said.
Rock chucks lived for a long time in an unwatered patch of district-owned land next to Hartman Elementary, according to Tony Pupo, executive director of operations for the school district. But now, the rock chucks have burrowed under the fence separating the unwatered grass from the school's playgrounds, he said.
The critters were already a nuisance outside the playground, but now they're more of a threat because they've moved to a busier space, Jenkins said.
"It’s a more pressing issue, because they’re going into an area where we regularly have students and staff members," she said.
July is a good time to remove the rock chucks because they hibernate in August, Jenkins said. And getting rid of them before they breed and multiply is also smart, Pupo added.
"We just wanted it taken care of," Pupo said.
The school board is required by state law to declare a pest emergency before hiring an outside agency or private company to remove pests, Jenkins said. Board members will vote on this declaration at their remotely-held Wednesday night meeting.
In the past, the school district has asked Oregon Fish and Wildlife to handle pest removal, Pupo said.
The fish and wildlife department does not have personnel who specifically handle infestations, said Heath.
It hasn't been determined whether an outside agency will exterminate or remove the rock chucks from the campus without killing them, Jenkins and Pupo said.
