The way Jesslyn Fox describes Ridgeview High School's parking lot at the end of a school day sounds like a scene out of "Mad Max: Fury Road." Because there's only one driveway for anyone arriving or leaving, things can get chaotic for the roughly 900 students and their parents at the Redmond school, she said.
"I’m one of many who have been in car accidents to get out of that parking lot, because everyone’s in a rush," the 17-year-old Fox said. "Everyone’s flying out of parking spots and slamming into each other.”
The Redmond School District, after teaming up with a local landowner, might have come up with a solution to the madness: a second entrance and exit driveway for Ridgeview's parking lot, directly off Canal Boulevard. And if everything goes according to plan, the district won't have to pay a dime for it.
Tony Pupo, director of operations for the school district, said at a Jan. 22 Redmond School Board meeting that the district is talking with Rick Williams, the owner of Central Oregon Building Co. Williams owns the land directly north of Ridgeview, and is constructing the Prairie Crossing housing subdivision there.
Williams wanted to make a deal with the school district: if the district gives him a 0.49 acre-sized rectangle of land next to Ridgeview's tennis courts, then his company would construct a new entrance to Ridgeview off of Canal Boulevard, Pupo said. The small plot of land is valued at $67,661, while constructing a new entrance will cost $97,678, according to school district documents.
Williams and his company have offered to build and pay for the new entrance, according to Pupo.
"Financially, we come out ahead," Pupo said at the board meeting. "We think it's a good partnership."
The school board unanimously approved giving the land to Central Oregon Building Co. at its Jan. 22 meeting.
Both Williams and Ridgeview Principal Lee Loving did not respond to requests for comment.
The planned new Ridgeview driveway will allow drivers to turn left or right onto Canal Boulevard, and it will create a four-way intersection with Coyote Road, according to district documents. The existing crosswalk across Canal Boulevard nearby will be rebuilt to be directly south of the intersection.
Pupo added that school buses could use the new entrance to enter and exit Ridgeview's parking lot. Currently, buses use a designated bus-only exit northwest of Ridgeview that takes them through the Prairie Crossing subdivision.
“I’m sure those neighbors will appreciate not having school buses running through their streets," Redmond board member Liz Goodrich commented at the Jan. 22 meeting.
Parent Erin Buckley-Noonan has had at least one kid at Ridgeview since 2012, and currently has a son who's a senior at the school. She said getting in and out of Ridgeview's parking lot after and before school, or at the end of sporting events, is "a nightmare."
With years of experience, she said she's come up with some tricks to avoid the worst of the traffic mess, such as arriving more than 20 minutes before school starts. Still, her fellow parents create congestion.
"They park along the entrance street, on the fire lane, where it says no parking," she said. "It bottlenecks it really bad.”
However, Buckley-Noonan was concerned about the plan for the new Canal Boulevard driveway for one major reason — there might not be a traffic light at that intersection. She said turning left onto Canal Boulevard, which is a major thoroughfare, will be difficult, especially when most of the cars on the road are driven by teenagers who just earned their licenses.
“I'm still doubtful on how that extra entrance will work," she said. "You have so many new drivers that haven’t figured it out yet, so that’s part of the problem."
District officials said they were unsure if there will be a traffic light at that intersection.
Fox, the junior at Ridgeview, said a new entrance in and out of Ridgeview would be "beautiful."
“I feel that would be good; it would split up the students," she said. "Parents are still going to enter and exit the same way, but students would have a way to get out of the parent traffic.”
