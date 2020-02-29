REDMOND —
Oregon’s Student Success Act, and the millions of dollars it will funnel into classrooms statewide, are expected to help the Redmond School District maintain existing programs in the face of a projected $3.2 million budget deficit.
The school district plans to use about 35% of its estimated $5 million allotment on the programs, said Mike McIntosh, Redmond School District’s superintendent.
“If it weren’t for student investment money, we’d probably have to cut some of these things,” said McIntosh.
Like many educators in Oregon, Redmond School District also plans on using its incoming funds to hire new staffers and expand programs for next school year.
McIntosh unveiled a tentative plan for how Redmond School District will spend its Student Success Act funds at the Redmond School Board’s regular meeting Wednesday night. It was light on details — McIntosh called it a “40,000 foot view” — but outlined the overarching plans for the money Redmond will receive from the business tax in the 2020-21 school year.
The Student Success Act business tax was passed by the Legislature last year, and will raise $2 billion for Oregon schools each biennium. Bend-La Pine Schools and Crook County School District have already unveiled detailed plans for how they plan on spending their cuts of the tax revenue.
Redmond School District is anticipating a budget deficit of about $3.2 million for the 2019-20 school year, McIntosh said in an interview before the school board meeting.
There are two main reasons for this: lower-than-expected enrollment, and a recent agreement with the Redmond Education Association to raise teacher salaries over the next two years, according to McIntosh.
The district budgeted for a slightly larger student population compared to last year, but instead, the student population shrunk by nearly 1%. Because school districts receive more funding for the more students they have, Redmond’s surprise enrollment drop resulted in a budget deficit of more than $1 million by itself, McIntosh said.
McIntosh is planning to use about $1.7 million of incoming Student Success Act funds and continuing funds from Measure 98 — a voter-passed state measure that funds school programs to prevent dropouts, promote career and technical education and more — to retain and expand programs.
One example of a program that will be expanded is Step Up, which helps students with behavioral challenges. It’s currently only at the Edwin Brown Educational Center building near downtown Redmond, but McIntosh wants to create small satellite versions of the program at neighborhood schools using Student Success Act funding. The program costs $1 million annually, McIntosh said.
Using Student Success Act dollars to maintain existing programs is allowed under state rules, as long as the programs either help students’ mental health, and/or increase academic achievement for underserved students, such as students of color, students with disabilities or students living in poverty, according to the Oregon Department of Education.
Redmond isn’t the only school district using the Student Success Act to counteract a budget deficit. Spokespeople from Hillsboro and Beaverton school districts told The Bulletin that their districts were facing multimillion -dollar budget deficits, and the tax funds will partly go toward maintaining and expanding those districts’ mental health programs for students.
Along with keeping programs in the black, McIntosh also wants to use these funds to lower kindergarten and first grade class sizes and to support students’ social-emotional and behavioral health. This means the district plans to hire about nine new elementary teacher positions for those two grades — along with moving another elementary teacher to teach one of those grades — and hire about five new mental health specialists at the high school level, McIntosh said.
The district announced plans earlier this winter to reduce kindergarten and first grade class sizes by turning its kindergarten-only school, Redmond Early Learning Center, into a K-3 elementary school, and returning kindergartners to their neighborhood schools.
McIntosh will release a more detailed plan for spending Student Success Act funds in mid-March, he said. The Redmond School Board will vote on sending that application to the Oregon Department of Education at its March 18 meeting.
The budget process for Redmond School District will begin in April.
During that time, school leaders will come up with a specific plan to fill the rest of the approximately $3 million budget deficit before the end of the school year in June, McIntosh said.
