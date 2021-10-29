Redmond School District

Redmond School District offices.

 Jackson Hogan/The Bulletin

Redmond School District is seeking applicants for two vacant positions on its budget committee.

The committee is composed of all five school board members and five appointed committee members who serve three-year terms.

People can apply online or at the district office by 5 p.m. Nov. 19. Appointments will be made at the Jan. 26 board meeting.

Committee members must live in the Redmond School District and cannot be employed by the district. The committee will begin meeting in winter 2022.

For more information, contact Kathy Steinert, the district's director of fiscal services, at 541-923-8927.

