REDMOND — The Redmond School Board will consider a resolution to oppose Gov. Kate Brown’s indoor mask mandate for K-12 schools, after a contentious special meeting Wednesday that included police officers at entrances.
It was the third heated school board meeting this week in Central Oregon, as parents and others took their anger over mask policies directly to board members, urging them to defy the governor’s mandate, which went into effect Aug. 2. In Redmond, audience members frequently heckled speakers.
The state has said the mandate is intended to keep students in school by preventing the need to quarantine and school closures. This comes as the number of coronavirus infections and hospitalizations grows rapidly throughout the state, fueled by the highly contagious delta variant.
Michael Summers, the vice chair of the Redmond School Board, proposed a resolution that he drafted for the board and the school district’s attorney to review before bringing it back for a vote in late August.
The packed auditorium at Redmond High School erupted in cheers and clapping after Summers read the resolution that demanded Brown return decision making to local authorities.
“As a parent, I feel like my rights have been stripped, and it was, ‘shut up and do what we tell you,’” Summers said. “And that doesn’t go over very well.
“There are ramifications for this. I fully understand that,” he said. “I’m not trying to withhold somebody’s options. I’m trying to add one more.”
The board voted 4-1 in favor of considering the resolution. Liz Goodrich was the lone vote in opposition and said the ramifications “are very serious.”
“You’re asking people to put their licenses on the line,” Goodrich told Summers after the board was told noncompliance could be met with fines and loss of licensure for administrators and teachers. “You’re asking people to put personal liability on the line. That is a lot.
“There are parts of this mandate that I’m not happy with either,” said Goodrich as she was heckled by the audience. “That said, I believe the masks are a part of the puzzle to keep our kids in school in person in a safe and healthy way.”
She said she appreciates Summers putting the resolution together and asked that they work together to craft it. The board however, chose Chairwoman Shawn Hartfield to work with Summers.
The board discussed how to proceed with summer school programs in the meantime. Jill Cummings, a new member to the board, asked whether summer school should be canceled since the board does not have time to make a decision regarding masks.
Superintendent Charan Cline shook his head. He said that although the mandate was effective Aug. 2, he delayed enforcement until the board could meet. He said masks would be required, effective Thursday.
“The board doesn’t have to do anything,” Cline told the board. “The order’s in place. The regulations are in place. We just simply have to start enforcing. The board doesn’t actually have the authority to not enforce it.”
Angry parents left the auditorium, some saying they would not bring their children to summer school the next day.
The Redmond School District began its summer school programs in early August, recommending masks instead of requiring them. Other Central Oregon school districts, including Crook County, Culver and Jefferson County, also rejected the mandate when it was announced but have softened their tone.
Crook County School District was met with backlash during a meeting on Monday after announcing it would “acknowledge” the mask mandate. The school board, however, said the mandate would not be enforced.
A Jefferson County School District spokesperson told The Bulletin on Thursday that it will comply with the mandate. Culver School District Superintendent Stefanie Garber said the school board will discuss whether or not to comply during a meeting in late August.
Throughout Central Oregon, venue spaces for school board meetings have moved from classrooms to auditoriums as attendance grows. While debates over masking have taken center stage, the issue often gets overshadowed by parents and others protesting teachings related to race and gender.
The Redmond School Board’s discussion on the mask mandate Wednesday followed presentations and discussions with Colt Gill, the director of Oregon Department of Education, and Deschutes County Public Health officials.
Throughout the meeting, the audience laughed at, talked over and heckled Gill and local public health officials while they appeared virtually to present data, information and answer the board’s questions.
Phrases including, “Fake data,” “cite your source,” “how much are they paying you?” and “we’re not listening,” were shouted from the crowd. “The vaccine does nothing,” someone else shouted. “It’s poison,” another added.
During public comment, people who spoke in favor of masks were also heckled. Board members, teachers and other parents opposed to masks talked about the toll wearing masks have had on students’ mental health.
Barry Branaugh, a longtime teacher in the Redmond School District, said that while he agrees students’ mental health has suffered, he thinks part of the blame lies with the adults.
“As a community, we have not sent consistent messages as to why we make these hard choices,” Branaugh said. “I believe kids’ resiliency will come forward if the adults can unify around a message that, while we don’t like having to wear masks, we’re going to because we want to protect them and our community and then we model that behavior.”
