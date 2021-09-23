The Redmond School Board on Wednesday night voted 3-2 to reject the superintendent's recommendation to fire a teacher who refused to wear a mask at school.
In a public termination hearing requested by Tori Caudell, a popular longtime teacher at Terrebonne Community School, the school board heard presentations from the school district and Caudell.
Superintendent Charan Cline presented a timeline showing that over the course of a week, the district and school's principal tried to get Caudell to comply with the state's mask mandate for schools. He said that during a meeting with the district's human resources director and two union representatives, Caudell reported no medical condition or other disability that would allow her to wear a face shield instead of a mask.
"Rather, she said, she was standing up for political and medical freedom and the district was following a tyrant," Cline told the board. "She claimed the governor and overstepped her authority and that the state of emergency had been in placed for far too long."
After continuing to come to work without a mask, Cline said the district met Caudell and her union representatives on Sept. 2 and presented her with a 20-day pre-termination notice letter.
"As a district, we are painfully aware of the controversy surrounding the new Oregon rules mandating facemasks for staff and students and the required COVID-19 vaccinations for staff," Cline said. "We respect that many people have different opinions and perspectives about these rules, and that for many people the rules have touched a very deep nerve. Nevertheless, school districts are subject to many federal, state and local laws and regulations. We cannot pick and choose which laws to follow based on individual, political or religious opinions. Nor can we allow our staff to do so. Nor do we allow our staff to simply disregard a law they believe is unconstitutional or otherwise illegal. It is the job of the courts to make that determination."
Cline asked the board to consider the precedent it would set if the board decided not to respond to Caudell's refusal to follow the law.
He added, "Failure to impose consequences for Ms. Caudell's refusal to follow this rule make it difficult, if not impossible, to effectively enforce the mask regulation to keep our students and staff safe."
"If we are unable to enforce the mask mandate with our employees, it may not be long before we are closing the school's doors to in-person instruction."
Caudell made legal and constitutional arguments to defend her stance. She also disputed facts presented by Cline, and made legal allegations against the school district.
"I feel like I'm doing something wrong every time I put a mask on my face," she said. "I feel like a traitor to everyone who fights for our country when I cover my face and my identity. By masking up at school, I am visually teaching students that it's OK to be silenced."
"I have not broken any laws and by refusing the mask, I'm holding my constitutional rights."
Michael Summers, who was elected in May and is the school board’s vice chair, said Caudell appears to be an exceptional and dedicated teacher. He said he wanted to make sure the school district thought outside of the box in coming up with a solution for Caudell.
"If there's a way for a distance teaching that would work, that would be amazing," he said. "I don't know if that's been offered. But I want to err on the side of relationship and sticking by our employees as best as possible in the district and letting them know that they matter after they have just gotten punched and punched and punched by COVID and by everything last year."
Liz Goodrich, a board member, wanted to refocus the board's role in the hearing.
"What's being discussed is did she follow direction from her supervisor, from the district office, and she did not," Goodrich said. "And that's that's what we are deciding tonight, as far as I understand our role tonight.
"And it's not our job, I don't think, as board members to question whether or not HR and the superintendent were creative and thought outside the box. That's not our role. That's operations. That's their job."
Shawn Hartfield, the board's chairwoman, agreed with Summers that there is an opportunity for creative conversations.
"Unfortunately, we got to this position so it could create some precedent, which I don't want to," Hartfield said. "But I also have fear of us sitting here soon, again, with teachers that don't want to be vaccinated or don't want to prove that they've been vaccinated because of medical freedom. And we're all going to have to think about what are we going to do then. So maybe this is the start of many things that we're going to be faced with, unfortunately this year, thanks to these mandates."
The school board in August voted 3-2 to approve a resolution demanding local control following the governor's mask and vaccination mandates.
