The chairwoman of the Redmond School Board rejected a letter Tuesday from Gov. Kate Brown who was responding to school leaders who said they would defy the state's mask mandate for K-12 schools.
Shawn Hartfield, the chairwoman of the Redmond School Board, told The Bulletin the governor's letter "fails to address her broken promises to Oregonians across the State," referring to the governor's goal of vaccinating 70% of adults in order to lift most state coronavirus restrictions. The governor lifted restrictions at the end of June and shifted the responsibility for managing the virus to the counties.
"Her one size fits all rules and mandates are not what we need in our community," Hartfield said in an email. "We want local control back as she promised. She is using threats and fines against our teachers, administrators and our school districts without giving achievable metrics to end these rules and mandates."
The school board last Wednesday voted to consider a resolution opposing the mandate during a special meeting that drew hundreds of parents and others against masking into a packed auditorium where police officers watched the entrances. Most of the board members supported masking being a choice left up to parents. Superintendent Charan Cline, however, told the board after the vote that the school district, which is the second largest in Central Oregon with more than 7,000 students, would follow the mandate and require masks.
Brown, in a letter sent Monday, said she is aware of school board members and administrators expressing a willingness to defy, ignore and undermine school mask requirements. She said she is also aware of school boards passing or considering formal resolutions to that effect.
But Brown stressed that the spread of the highly contagious delta variant "has changed everything," with children becoming seriously ill and requiring hospitalizations in greater numbers.
"One of the small mercies of this pandemic was that children did not seem as susceptible to severe cases of COVID-19 from the original strain of the virus," she said in her letter to Oregon's superintendents, school board members and education leaders. "The frustrating reality is that the virus has mutated, and so we must again adapt our strategies to protect Oregon’s kids."
The governor's letter comes as coronavirus cases and hospitalizations among adults and children, driven by the delta variant, have surged to all-time highs in Oregon. State health officials Monday, in a tally that stretched to Friday, reported 355 new cases in Deschutes County.
Meanwhile, parents and others angry about masks have taken to school board meetings across Central Oregon to protest masks, along with concerns about the culture of education.
"I have heard much about personal freedom when it comes to masks in school board meetings and on social media," the governor said in her letter. "I have not heard as much said about personal responsibility.
"As leaders, we have a great responsibility to our students and their futures. One of the sacred, fundamental responsibilities of a school district and its leaders is to keep the children in their care safe. It is up to us to make clear-eyed decisions based on science and fact. Flouting mask requirements will put everything we have worked towards in the last year at risk.
"There is no ambiguity in Oregon’s mask requirements or the legal authority of Oregon OSHA to enforce those requirements. I am asking for your partnership once again, so that we can set an example for our students of how to set aside differences and work towards a common goal."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.