The 218 graduating seniors in Redmond High School’s class of 2020 won’t get a traditional graduation ceremony this June, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But they’ll be part of something the school hopes will become a graduation tradition: a Legacy Wall.
The Legacy Wall will be built out of 6-by-6-inch ceramic tiles, with each student creating a personalized design that will become a giant collage honoring the Class of 2020, said Audrey Haugan, Redmond High School Principal. The wall will be constructed by custodians this summer, and be a permanent fixture in the school’s commons area by September, she said.
This project was planned before social distancing restrictions prevented a traditional graduation ceremony for the Class of 2020, Haugan said. Haugan’s previous school, Maine West High School in Des Plaines, Illinois — which she led as principal for 13 years before arriving in Redmond last summer — built similar walls for graduating seniors during the past couple years, she said.
Without a traditional ceremony, the Legacy Wall has added significance, she said.
“I think (seniors) like the idea that this is an extra step we’re taking for them, because it is such a unique graduation,” Haugan said.
Students will drop off their ceramic tiles when they arrive at Redmond High School on June 5 or 6 for their diploma walk, which will replace the traditional ceremony this year. Graduating seniors will get to walk across the school’s auditorium stage wearing their cap and gown, receive their diploma and have their photo taken by a professional. Bend-La Pine Schools and Culver School District have planned similar ceremonies for their graduating seniors.
Ridgeview High School — the other high school in the Redmond School District — will also have diploma walks for graduating seniors, but won’t have a Legacy Wall, Principal Lee Loving wrote in a text. Beyond saying that Ridgeview’s ceremonies and activities are identical to Redmond High School, Loving declined to comment further.
Both high schools will also have a televised graduation ceremony on COTV, which is also similar to Bend-La Pine graduation plans. Redmond High School’s ceremony will broadcast at 6 p.m. June 12 and Ridgeview High School’s ceremony will broadcast at 6 p.m. June 13. The videos will also be available afterward on the Redmond School District website, according to district spokesperson Kelly Jenkins.
Redmond High School’s seniors are thrilled to be the first class to build a Legacy Wall, Haugan said.
“A lot of kids are using ideas they might have put on their graduation cap,” she said. “The kids seem genuinely excited about it, talking about the different ideas about how to decorate it.”
Henry Chambers is an 18-year-old graduating senior from Redmond High School who plans to attend the University of Arizona in the fall to study aerospace engineering. He hasn’t decided yet how to decorate his Legacy Wall tile, and he may collaborate with some friends to make their tiles into one large image on the wall, he said.
Chambers said he isn’t bothered by the lack of a traditional graduation ceremony, and he believes the Legacy Wall is a fun way for seniors to say goodbye.
“Since freshman year, I was looking forward to designing what I would put on the top of my (graduation) cap,” Chambers said. “Since we don’t have a ceremony, this is a reasonable substitute.”
