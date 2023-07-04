Portland State University

Portland State University is launching a Chicano/Latino Studies major. 

Portland State University is taking a step to serve its increasing Latino student population by launching what it says is the first Chicano/Latino Studies major in the Pacific Northwest. The university announced the new degree program Monday.

“A major in Chicano/Latino Studies is long overdue, as it gives our expanding Latinx student population a home where their experiences matter and where they’re validated,” Cristina Herrera, PSU professor and the program’s director, said in a statement.

